MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 10:05:07 am
9.515 EUR   +1.46%
EON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank

11/11/2020 | 09:51am EST

Werner Eisenmann from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
09:51aEON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:17aEON AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07:28aEON AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:10aEON AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04:29aEON AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
03:16aEON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
03:15aEON AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
MD
02:45aEON AG : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
02:23aE ON : confirms outlook and sees operating business on track
PU
01:05aE.ON SE : E.ON confirms outlook and sees operating business on track
EQ
Financials
Sales 2020 64 200 M 75 490 M 75 490 M
Net income 2020 1 195 M 1 405 M 1 405 M
Net Debt 2020 35 333 M 41 547 M 41 547 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 5,05%
Capitalization 24 452 M 28 882 M 28 752 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 80 366
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,06 €
Last Close Price 9,38 €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Teresa Marie Jäschke Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-2.06%28 882
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.37%43 966
SEMPRA ENERGY-13.92%39 220
ENGIE-16.84%34 133
RWE AG21.24%26 063
PPL CORPORATION-19.87%22 865
