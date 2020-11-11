EON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 64 200 M 75 490 M 75 490 M Net income 2020 1 195 M 1 405 M 1 405 M Net Debt 2020 35 333 M 41 547 M 41 547 M P/E ratio 2020 17,3x Yield 2020 5,05% Capitalization 24 452 M 28 882 M 28 752 M EV / Sales 2020 0,93x EV / Sales 2021 0,92x Nbr of Employees 80 366 Free-Float 83,7% Chart E.ON SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends E.ON SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 11,06 € Last Close Price 9,38 € Spread / Highest target 37,6% Spread / Average Target 17,9% Spread / Lowest Target -8,30% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer Teresa Marie Jäschke Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) E.ON SE -2.06% 28 882 NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.37% 43 966 SEMPRA ENERGY -13.92% 39 220 ENGIE -16.84% 34 133 RWE AG 21.24% 26 063 PPL CORPORATION -19.87% 22 865