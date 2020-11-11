Log in
EOAN
DE000ENAG999
E.ON SE
(EOAN)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
11/11 10:05:07 am
9.515
EUR
+1.46%
09:51a
EON AG
: Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
MD
09:17a
EON AG
: Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07:28a
EON AG
: Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
EON AG : Gets a Neutral rating from DZ Bank
0
11/11/2020 | 09:51am EST
Werner Eisenmann from DZ Bank retains his Neutral opinion on the stock.
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
64 200 M
75 490 M
75 490 M
Net income 2020
1 195 M
1 405 M
1 405 M
Net Debt 2020
35 333 M
41 547 M
41 547 M
P/E ratio 2020
17,3x
Yield 2020
5,05%
Capitalization
24 452 M
28 882 M
28 752 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,93x
EV / Sales 2021
0,92x
Nbr of Employees
80 366
Free-Float
83,7%
More Financials
Chart E.ON SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
11,06 €
Last Close Price
9,38 €
Spread / Highest target
37,6%
Spread / Average Target
17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,30%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Johannes Teyssen
Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger
Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker
Chief Financial Officer
Teresa Marie Jäschke
Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE
-2.06%
28 882
NATIONAL GRID PLC
-0.37%
43 966
SEMPRA ENERGY
-13.92%
39 220
ENGIE
-16.84%
34 133
RWE AG
21.24%
26 063
PPL CORPORATION
-19.87%
22 865
More Results
