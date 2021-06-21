Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/21 10:26:09 am
9.973 EUR   -0.17%
10:08aEON AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:12aEON AG  : UBS remains Neutral
MD
06/18EON AG  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EON AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating

06/21/2021 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kepler Cheuvreux is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 15.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about E.ON SE
10:08aEON AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:12aEON AG  : UBS remains Neutral
MD
06/18EON AG  : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/18EON AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
06/15DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
06/15DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
06/15DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
06/15DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
DJ
06/15E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
06/10DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62 165 M 73 889 M 73 889 M
Net income 2021 1 538 M 1 828 M 1 828 M
Net Debt 2021 32 940 M 39 152 M 39 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 26 048 M 30 880 M 30 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,32 €
Last Close Price 9,99 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE10.22%30 880
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.92%45 373
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.-9.81%43 528
SEMPRA ENERGY8.13%41 711
ENGIE SA-4.95%34 096
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED1.78%29 972