  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:57 2023-04-14 am EDT
11.76 EUR   -0.88%
07:06aEnd of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
06:27aGreens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
06:26aFederal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

End of nuclear power plant Isar 2: PreussenElektra prepares for decommissioning

04/15/2023 | 06:22am EDT
ESSENBACH (dpa-AFX) - At the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in Lower Bavaria, the first preparatory measures for dismantling are to begin on Monday, according to the operator. The pile will be taken off the grid shortly before midnight as planned, the chairman of the PreussenElektra energy group, Guido Knott, said on Saturday at the site in Essenbach in the district of Landshut. PreussenElektra is part of the Eon Group.

In view of the current discussion about a possible renewed lifetime extension, Knott signaled a willingness to talk. "If the politicians come to us and ask us whether we can make continued operation possible, we will be happy to look into it." But, "This requires a political majority in Berlin. That's not there at the moment."

He added that the Isar 2 plant will now be transferred to post-operation. "We will prepare very specifically for the dismantling measures in the new year, because before we can start the actual dismantling, we need a permit and we expect to get that this year." The permit has been applied for with the regulatory authority, the Bavarian Ministry of the Environment.

On Saturday evening, the last three German nuclear power plants will be shut down. In addition to Isar 2, they are the Emsland nuclear power plant in Lower Saxony and the Neckarwestheim 2 unit in Baden-Württemberg./fuw/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 2 322 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2023 32 730 M 35 975 M 35 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 30 698 M 33 742 M 33 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,76 €
Average target price 11,48 €
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE25.99%33 742
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.06%51 106
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 860
SEMPRA ENERGY0.14%48 151
ENGIE12.65%40 130
