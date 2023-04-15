End of nuclear power plant Isar 2: PreussenElektra prepares for decommissioning

ESSENBACH (dpa-AFX) - At the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in Lower Bavaria, the first preparatory measures for dismantling are to begin on Monday, according to the operator. The pile will be taken off the grid shortly before midnight as planned, the chairman of the PreussenElektra energy group, Guido Knott, said on Saturday at the site in Essenbach in the district of Landshut. PreussenElektra is part of the Eon Group.

In view of the current discussion about a possible renewed lifetime extension, Knott signaled a willingness to talk. "If the politicians come to us and ask us whether we can make continued operation possible, we will be happy to look into it." But, "This requires a political majority in Berlin. That's not there at the moment."

He added that the Isar 2 plant will now be transferred to post-operation. "We will prepare very specifically for the dismantling measures in the new year, because before we can start the actual dismantling, we need a permit and we expect to get that this year." The permit has been applied for with the regulatory authority, the Bavarian Ministry of the Environment.

On Saturday evening, the last three German nuclear power plants will be shut down. In addition to Isar 2, they are the Emsland nuclear power plant in Lower Saxony and the Neckarwestheim 2 unit in Baden-Württemberg./fuw/DP/zb