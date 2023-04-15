Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:57 2023-04-14 am EDT
11.76 EUR   -0.88%
End of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid

04/15/2023 | 07:06am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Some 62 years ago, the first commercial nuclear power plant went into operation in Germany - and now, on Saturday, the three remaining reactors in Germany are to be taken off the grid. Even though the age of nuclear power is ending in this country, the debate continues to smolder just hours before the power plants are to be shut down. While Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) is making clear her relief at the move and opponents of nuclear power in several cities want to celebrate the nuclear phase-out, the FDP is calling it a "strategic mistake."

Actually, the nuclear power plants should have been taken off the grid at the end of last year. This was decided by the coalition of CDU/CSU and FDP in response to the reactor catastrophe in Fukushima. However, because of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the traffic light coalition decided last year to keep the three reactors running through the winter.

The shutdown of the last plant is expected shortly before midnight

- which the reactors Isar 2 in Bavaria, Emsland in Lower Saxony and

Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg will be the last is unclear. Operators have been preparing for the deadline well in advance. The output of the reactors will be continuously reduced. After that, the generator will be taken off the grid and the reactor will be shut down completely. Opponents of nuclear power plan to accompany the end with rallies in several cities.

Although the phase-out is imminent, the political debate about continued operation of the reactors is not yet over. FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai called for not abandoning the technology completely. "Nuclear energy must have a future in Germany even after the phase-out," he told Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Berlin. "This includes expanding research in the field of nuclear fusion and taking advantage of the opportunities offered by new and safer nuclear fission technologies."

If it were up to FDP chairman Christian Lindner, the three nuclear power plants should be left in reserve and not dismantled. "If we had to bring them online in the next two or three years, we would have that chance," the finance minister told the Welt television station Friday evening. But that would fail because of the coalition partner, the Greens.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder said Friday evening in an interview with ARD's "Tagesthemen" that he believes nuclear energy can be relaunched. "We feel this big energy crisis, we need every shred of energy," the CSU politician said. ARD broadcast "Tagesthemen" live from the site of the Isar 2 nuclear power plant in Lower Bavaria. In the 45-minute special, presenter Ingo Zamperoni reported on his exclusive visit to the plant.

Hesse's Minister President Boris Rhein called for more research into new technologies. "The Ukraine war and the energy crisis show us that we need to take a broad approach. We need to promote research that is open to technology, especially in view of the nuclear phase-out. Don't just opt out, but also opt in," he told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Saturday).

In contrast, German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) is relieved about the impending end of nuclear energy. "The nuclear phase-out makes Germany safer," the Green politician told the German Press Agency. "The risks of nuclear power are ultimately uncontrollable in the event of an accident."

Former German Environment Minister Juergen Trittin (Greens) told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND/Saturday) that if nuclear power plants continue to operate, there is a risk of becoming dependent on Russia again. He added that the FDP would have to answer the question of whether it wanted to "get the uranium from Russia again then." "We have just freed ourselves from dependence when it comes to gas. I don't want to begrudge Putin this deal," Trittin said.

With the shutdown of the three reactors, the real work on phasing out nuclear power is just beginning. "We have used nuclear power in our country for about three generations, producing waste that will remain dangerous for 30,000 generations. We are passing this responsibility on to our grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many more generations to come," Lemke said, referring to the tasks ahead. In total, more than 30 piles still need to be dismantled in Germany./svv/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
