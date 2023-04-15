Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:57 2023-04-14 am EDT
11.76 EUR   -0.88%
07:06aEnd of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
06:27aGreens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
06:26aFederal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Environment Minister Lemke looks with relief at nuclear phase-out

04/15/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke is looking with relief at the upcoming shutdown of the remaining nuclear power plants this Saturday. "The nuclear phase-out makes Germany safer," the Green Party politician told the German Press Agency. "The risks of nuclear power are ultimately uncontrollable in the event of an accident."

According to the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Disposal (Base), the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine also provides an argument in favor of the nuclear phase-out: the radioactive elements are more securely protected from attack and sabotage in repositories in deep geological layers than in a reactor or above-ground interim storage facility, according to a Base release. "Concrete, barbed wire and guards cannot replace storage in deep, stable geological formations for a long period of time," President Wolfram König said.

On Saturday, the three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany are scheduled to finally go off the grid. Actually, this was supposed to happen already at the end of last year. However, because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the energy crisis it triggered, the traffic light coalition decided last year to keep the three reactors running through the winter./svv/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.88% 11.76 Delayed Quote.25.99%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -2.47% 86.8 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
RWE AG -1.08% 40.34 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
All news about E.ON SE
07:06aEnd of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
06:27aGreens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
06:26aFederal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
06:22aEnd of nuclear power plant Isar 2: PreussenElektra pre..
DP
06:20aComparison portal: Large East-West gap in electricity prices
DP
06:14aEnvironment Minister Lemke looks with relief at nuclear phase-out
DP
04/14EON AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/14Green faction leader: nuclear power is a waste of taxpayers' money
DP
04/14Environment Minister Lemke: 30,000 generations must live with..
DP
04/14ARD-Deutschlandtrend: majority thinks nuclear phase-out wrong
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 2 322 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2023 32 730 M 35 975 M 35 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 30 698 M 33 742 M 33 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,76 €
Average target price 11,48 €
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE25.99%33 742
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.06%51 106
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 860
SEMPRA ENERGY0.14%48 151
ENGIE12.65%40 130
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer