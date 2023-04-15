Environment Minister Lemke looks with relief at nuclear phase-out

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke is looking with relief at the upcoming shutdown of the remaining nuclear power plants this Saturday. "The nuclear phase-out makes Germany safer," the Green Party politician told the German Press Agency. "The risks of nuclear power are ultimately uncontrollable in the event of an accident."

According to the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Disposal (Base), the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine also provides an argument in favor of the nuclear phase-out: the radioactive elements are more securely protected from attack and sabotage in repositories in deep geological layers than in a reactor or above-ground interim storage facility, according to a Base release. "Concrete, barbed wire and guards cannot replace storage in deep, stable geological formations for a long period of time," President Wolfram König said.

On Saturday, the three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany are scheduled to finally go off the grid. Actually, this was supposed to happen already at the end of last year. However, because of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the energy crisis it triggered, the traffic light coalition decided last year to keep the three reactors running through the winter./svv/DP/zb