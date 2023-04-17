Environmental organizations sue against EU green label for nuclear power and gas

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Several environmental organizations are suing against the EU's classification of gas and nuclear power as climate-friendly. Greenpeace, the Bund für Umwelt und Naturschutz (BUND) and the World Wild Fund (WWF), together with other groups, have filed lawsuits against the so-called taxonomy, the associations announced Tuesday. With it, the European Union lists areas in which investments can be made to combat climate change.

Since the beginning of January, investments in gas or nuclear power plants have also been classified as climate-friendly. This caused discussion and criticism, as burning gas emits CO2 that is harmful to the climate and using nuclear energy produces radioactive waste. Austria and Luxembourg are also suing against the EU taxonomy.

"The EU Commission must not dress up the problem as a solution. Nuclear and gas cannot be sustainable," said Greenpeace Germany Executive Director Nina Treu. While Greenpeace wants to take action against the green label for nuclear and gas, the lawsuit by other groups is specifically directed against the classification of gas. "With the decision to classify fossil natural gas as climate-friendly, the EU Commission has put itself on very thin ice, both factually and legally," said BUND chairman Olaf Bandt./rew/DP/zb