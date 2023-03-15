Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:38:31 2023-03-14 pm EDT
10.33 EUR   +1.52%
Eon publishes business figures - profit higher than expected

03/15/2023 | 12:51am EDT
ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest energy group Eon will present its business figures for the past year on Wednesday (7:00 a.m.). The Essen-based company had already published initial profit data at the beginning of February. According to this, Eon 2022 performed better than expected, also thanks to higher income from non-core business.

The Dax-listed company announced that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special items would be around €8 billion. Even in the most optimistic scenario, the management of Group CEO Leonhard Birnbaum had expected 200 million euros less. Adjusted net income is also expected to exceed the upper end of the forecast at €2.7 billion.

According to earlier figures, Eon supplies more than 50 million private and business customers in Europe with electricity and gas, 14 million of them in Germany alone. In Germany, Eon still operates one nuclear power plant: Isar 2 in Bavaria. Eon no longer considers nuclear power to be part of its core business, just like its generation business in Turkey. There, Eon bundles energy sales and the operation of distribution networks./lew/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 87 118 M 93 374 M 93 374 M
Net income 2022 2 568 M 2 753 M 2 753 M
Net Debt 2022 35 820 M 38 392 M 38 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 22 184 M 23 777 M 23 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 10,33 €
Average target price 10,77 €
Spread / Average Target 4,30%
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE10.67%23 777
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.00%97 646
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.46%49 262
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.18%47 301
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.98%46 195
ENGIE5.11%36 511