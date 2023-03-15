Eon publishes business figures - profit higher than expected

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest energy group Eon will present its business figures for the past year on Wednesday (7:00 a.m.). The Essen-based company had already published initial profit data at the beginning of February. According to this, Eon 2022 performed better than expected, also thanks to higher income from non-core business.

The Dax-listed company announced that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted for special items would be around €8 billion. Even in the most optimistic scenario, the management of Group CEO Leonhard Birnbaum had expected 200 million euros less. Adjusted net income is also expected to exceed the upper end of the forecast at €2.7 billion.

According to earlier figures, Eon supplies more than 50 million private and business customers in Europe with electricity and gas, 14 million of them in Germany alone. In Germany, Eon still operates one nuclear power plant: Isar 2 in Bavaria. Eon no longer considers nuclear power to be part of its core business, just like its generation business in Turkey. There, Eon bundles energy sales and the operation of distribution networks./lew/DP/jha