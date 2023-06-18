Expert: Energy system has coped with nuclear shutdown

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The German energy system has not experienced any problems after the shutdown of the last three nuclear power plants in mid-April, according to an expert. "The energy supply has coped very well with the nuclear phase-out," Claudia Kemfert, an energy economist at the German Institute for Economic Research, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper (Monday edition).

"The remaining three nuclear reactors still produced just under six percent of the electricity. The loss of this electricity production was lost in the noise of the European electricity market," Kemfert said. The volumes that were eliminated were easy to replace: "Electricity production from renewable energies has increased significantly in Germany," Kemfert explained. Electricity has also become cheaper, she added. "The price of electricity on the borsen has fallen during the period of the nuclear phase-out," she pointed out.

In May, the borsen electricity price for next-day delivery averaged around 82 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest since July 2021./dm/DP/zb