Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:26 2023-06-16 am EDT
11.42 EUR   +2.42%
06/18Expert: Energy system has coped with nuclear shutdown
DP
06/15Cyberattacks on renewables: Europe power sector's dread in chaos of war
RE
06/14E.ON's Birnbaum: Europe's gas, power grids must be strengthened
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expert: Energy system has coped with nuclear shutdown

06/18/2023 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The German energy system has not experienced any problems after the shutdown of the last three nuclear power plants in mid-April, according to an expert. "The energy supply has coped very well with the nuclear phase-out," Claudia Kemfert, an energy economist at the German Institute for Economic Research, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper (Monday edition).

"The remaining three nuclear reactors still produced just under six percent of the electricity. The loss of this electricity production was lost in the noise of the European electricity market," Kemfert said. The volumes that were eliminated were easy to replace: "Electricity production from renewable energies has increased significantly in Germany," Kemfert explained. Electricity has also become cheaper, she added. "The price of electricity on the borsen has fallen during the period of the nuclear phase-out," she pointed out.

In May, the borsen electricity price for next-day delivery averaged around 82 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest since July 2021./dm/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 2.42% 11.42 Delayed Quote.22.35%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -2.73% 85.4 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
RWE AG 1.05% 40.41 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
All news about E.ON SE
06/18Expert: Energy system has coped with nuclear shutdown
DP
06/15Cyberattacks on renewables: Europe power sector's dread in ch..
RE
06/14E.ON's Birnbaum: Europe's gas, power grids must be strengthened
RE
06/14E.ON Next Energy Ordered to Pay $6.5 Million by UK Energy Regulator
DJ
06/14E.On Unit Agrees to GBP5 Million Settlement After Ofgem Review Finds Customer Service W..
MT
06/13Habeck at energy congress in Berlin
DP
06/13Verdict for acid attack on energy manager Günther legally binding
DP
06/13EON AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
06/12Habeck to make proposal for reform of grid fees
DP
06/09Electricity and gas prices fall - consumer protectionists advise switching
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 116 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 2 563 M 2 800 M 2 800 M
Net Debt 2023 32 781 M 35 811 M 35 811 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 29 811 M 32 566 M 32 566 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,42 €
Average target price 12,11 €
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Erich Clementi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE22.35%32 566
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-9.04%95 499
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%52 437
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.22%49 490
UNIPER SE104.33%48 117
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.10%46 632
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer