  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:22 2023-02-03 am EST
10.04 EUR   -0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Expert: Lower electricity and gas prices make for cheaper rates

02/04/2023 | 06:19am EST
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Due to the drop in wholesale prices for electricity and gas, new customer contracts currently tend to be cheaper than existing customer contracts, according to industry experts. This is an incentive to switch, said energy market expert Mirko Schlossarczyk from the consulting firm Enervis to the German press agency dpa.

The comparison and brokerage portals Check24 and Verivox, which earn their money among other things with commissions from the energy companies, confirm this: "Recently, the new customer prices for electricity and gas have really collapsed," says Verena Blöcher from Verivox. At the same time, the prices of the basic suppliers have risen significantly. "With the return of the savings potential, we are also observing a significant increase in switching activities again."

The portal Check24 has also observed the trend: "The switching volume has risen to pre-crisis levels across Germany within a few weeks," says energy managing director Steffen Suttner. "In January 2023, the number of switches was even at record levels, similar to January 2021."/tob/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.59% 10.04 Delayed Quote.7.56%
RWE AG -0.98% 40.48 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
UNIPER SE 0.00% 2.944 Delayed Quote.13.76%
Financials
Sales 2022 87 093 M 94 512 M 94 512 M
Net income 2022 2 447 M 2 655 M 2 655 M
Net Debt 2022 35 753 M 38 799 M 38 799 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 21 561 M 23 397 M 23 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,04 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 4,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE7.56%23 397
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.16%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY4.26%49 005
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 648
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.67%45 975
ENGIE-2.18%34 426