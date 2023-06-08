Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:41 2023-06-08 am EDT
11.33 EUR   -0.31%
06/08Experts consider sharp rise in energy prices unlikely
DP
06/08EON AG : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
06/07Network agency: higher returns should encourage more network investments
DP
Experts consider sharp rise in energy prices unlikely

06/08/2023 | 11:24pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Electricity market experts believe it is unlikely that household prices for electricity and gas will rise sharply again next winter. "Due to the price cap in the end customer price segment alone, the burden limit for household customers is limited until April 2024," electricity market expert Mirko Schlossarczyk from consulting firm Enervis told the German press agency dpa. A price explosion for household customers will therefore not occur in the coming fall and winter.

After the electricity and gas price shocks of the past year, the situation for household customers has now improved again. Consumers can now switch back to suppliers whose prices are in some cases well below the energy price brakes for electricity (40 cents per kilowatt hour) and gas (12 cents per kilowatt hour).

According to Schlossarzcyk, there are current electricity offers for new customers for under 30 cents per kilowatt hour. In the case of natural gas, some suppliers are currently offering a kilowatt hour for around 9 cents, according to the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer center./tob/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.31% 11.33 Delayed Quote.21.38%
RWE AG -0.20% 39.18 Delayed Quote.-5.79%
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
Financials
Sales 2023 116 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2023 2 540 M 2 737 M 2 737 M
Net Debt 2023 32 781 M 35 321 M 35 321 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 4,69%
Capitalization 29 576 M 31 867 M 31 867 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,33 €
Average target price 11,97 €
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Erich Clementi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE21.38%31 760
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.83%91 529
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 387
UNIPER SE117.23%50 132
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.78%48 341
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.10%46 635
