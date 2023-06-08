Experts consider sharp rise in energy prices unlikely

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Electricity market experts believe it is unlikely that household prices for electricity and gas will rise sharply again next winter. "Due to the price cap in the end customer price segment alone, the burden limit for household customers is limited until April 2024," electricity market expert Mirko Schlossarczyk from consulting firm Enervis told the German press agency dpa. A price explosion for household customers will therefore not occur in the coming fall and winter.

After the electricity and gas price shocks of the past year, the situation for household customers has now improved again. Consumers can now switch back to suppliers whose prices are in some cases well below the energy price brakes for electricity (40 cents per kilowatt hour) and gas (12 cents per kilowatt hour).

According to Schlossarzcyk, there are current electricity offers for new customers for under 30 cents per kilowatt hour. In the case of natural gas, some suppliers are currently offering a kilowatt hour for around 9 cents, according to the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer center./tob/DP/zb