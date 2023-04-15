Federal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers

BONN (dpa-AFX) - The German Federal Cartel Office is taking a close look at energy suppliers and considering investigations into pricing. "It is anything but trivial to track down the black sheep among thousands of suppliers with a wide variety of tariffs. But we are making very good progress," Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt told the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" (Saturday). The background is the abuse supervision of price brakes to relieve consumers.

According to the Cartel Office, a significant four-digit number of complaints from citizens about energy prices have been received since the end of 2022. "We have already started implementing the abuse prohibitions. In particular, the planning of specific investigative measures is already well advanced," Mundt stressed.

For electricity, the price cap is 40 cents, for gas twelve cents per kilowatt hour. Energy customers are reimbursed for prices above this for 80 percent of consumption. Many tariffs lie according to data of consumer portals over the price border. There is a suspicion that suppliers have artificially increased their prices in order to profit as much as possible from the government refund. Critics had also complained that consumers lacked the incentive to switch suppliers in the face of a quasi-uniform price./hgo/DP/zb