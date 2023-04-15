Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:57 2023-04-14 am EDT
11.76 EUR   -0.88%
07:06aEnd of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
06:27aGreens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
06:26aFederal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Federal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers

04/15/2023 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BONN (dpa-AFX) - The German Federal Cartel Office is taking a close look at energy suppliers and considering investigations into pricing. "It is anything but trivial to track down the black sheep among thousands of suppliers with a wide variety of tariffs. But we are making very good progress," Cartel Office President Andreas Mundt told the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post" (Saturday). The background is the abuse supervision of price brakes to relieve consumers.

According to the Cartel Office, a significant four-digit number of complaints from citizens about energy prices have been received since the end of 2022. "We have already started implementing the abuse prohibitions. In particular, the planning of specific investigative measures is already well advanced," Mundt stressed.

For electricity, the price cap is 40 cents, for gas twelve cents per kilowatt hour. Energy customers are reimbursed for prices above this for 80 percent of consumption. Many tariffs lie according to data of consumer portals over the price border. There is a suspicion that suppliers have artificially increased their prices in order to profit as much as possible from the government refund. Critics had also complained that consumers lacked the incentive to switch suppliers in the face of a quasi-uniform price./hgo/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.88% 11.76 Delayed Quote.25.99%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -2.47% 86.8 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
RWE AG -1.08% 40.34 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
All news about E.ON SE
07:06aEnd of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
06:27aGreens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
06:26aFederal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
06:22aEnd of nuclear power plant Isar 2: PreussenElektra pre..
DP
06:20aComparison portal: Large East-West gap in electricity prices
DP
06:14aEnvironment Minister Lemke looks with relief at nuclear phase-out
DP
04/14EON AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/14Green faction leader: nuclear power is a waste of taxpayers' money
DP
04/14Environment Minister Lemke: 30,000 generations must live with..
DP
04/14ARD-Deutschlandtrend: majority thinks nuclear phase-out wrong
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 2 322 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2023 32 730 M 35 975 M 35 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 30 698 M 33 742 M 33 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,76 €
Average target price 11,48 €
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE25.99%33 742
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.06%51 106
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 860
SEMPRA ENERGY0.14%48 151
ENGIE12.65%40 130
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer