Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:30:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
11.02 EUR   -1.01%
11:54aFriedrich Merz: End of nuclear power is ideology
DP
11:12aNew Uniper CEO Michael Lewis starts on July 1
DP
09:48aEON AG : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Friedrich Merz: End of nuclear power is ideology

03/24/2023 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Friedrich Merz (CDU) has again spoken out clearly against shutting down Germany's nuclear power plants. "This has nothing to do with rationality, this is ideology," the CDU chairman and head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag said Friday at a talk show hosted by the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) newspaper "RND vor Ort" in Rostock. Keeping the four remaining power plants running, he said, is an imperative of common sense.

The red-green-yellow federal government had decided last year, after a show of force by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), that the three remaining nuclear power plants should continue to run beyond the legally stipulated end of operation at the end of the year until April 15. The decision was made against the backdrop of the energy crisis triggered by the Russian war in Ukraine.

The nuclear phaseout at the end of 2022 had been decided by the CDU-led German government under Angela Merkel in 2011. In retrospect, Merz sees it as a mistake that no alternative electricity production was organized at the time to be ready in time.

Referring to the recently presented climate report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Merz continues to see nuclear power as a legitimate way of generating CO2-free electricity. Merz also advocated pushing CO2 storage technologies and the production of hydrogen. He said that the problem of climate change cannot be solved with a pure avoidance strategy.

He called protest actions like those of the climate activists of the Last Generation "downright silly." He said he was keen to discuss the issue with young people who are actively trying to develop technological solutions in universities and in research./ssc/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.94% 11.035 Delayed Quote.19.30%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -1.94% 81 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
RWE AG -3.67% 37.53 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
All news about E.ON SE
11:54aFriedrich Merz: End of nuclear power is ideology
DP
11:12aNew Uniper CEO Michael Lewis starts on July 1
DP
09:48aEON AG : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
03/23Habeck: Expansion targets for offshore wind energy to be achieved by 2030
DP
03/23Habeck: Expansion of offshore wind energy making good progress
DP
03/22The knot is now to be broken in the expansion of wind power
DP
03/22Habeck wants to release further brakes on expansion of wind power
DP
03/22JPMorgan raises Eon to 'Overweight' and target to 13
DP
03/22EON AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
03/22Energy industry expects 'wind power summit' to send signal of departure
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 95 682 M 104 B 104 B
Net income 2023 2 265 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
Net Debt 2023 30 678 M 33 414 M 33 414 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 4,75%
Capitalization 29 067 M 31 659 M 31 659 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,14 €
Average target price 11,11 €
Spread / Average Target -0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE19.30%31 659
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-4.66%100 109
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.25%50 168
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.88%47 853
SEMPRA ENERGY-9.61%43 953
ENGIE3.82%36 650
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer