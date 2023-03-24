Friedrich Merz: End of nuclear power is ideology

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Friedrich Merz (CDU) has again spoken out clearly against shutting down Germany's nuclear power plants. "This has nothing to do with rationality, this is ideology," the CDU chairman and head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag said Friday at a talk show hosted by the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) newspaper "RND vor Ort" in Rostock. Keeping the four remaining power plants running, he said, is an imperative of common sense.

The red-green-yellow federal government had decided last year, after a show of force by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), that the three remaining nuclear power plants should continue to run beyond the legally stipulated end of operation at the end of the year until April 15. The decision was made against the backdrop of the energy crisis triggered by the Russian war in Ukraine.

The nuclear phaseout at the end of 2022 had been decided by the CDU-led German government under Angela Merkel in 2011. In retrospect, Merz sees it as a mistake that no alternative electricity production was organized at the time to be ready in time.

Referring to the recently presented climate report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Merz continues to see nuclear power as a legitimate way of generating CO2-free electricity. Merz also advocated pushing CO2 storage technologies and the production of hydrogen. He said that the problem of climate change cannot be solved with a pure avoidance strategy.

He called protest actions like those of the climate activists of the Last Generation "downright silly." He said he was keen to discuss the issue with young people who are actively trying to develop technological solutions in universities and in research.