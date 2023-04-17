Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:00:05 2023-04-17 am EDT
11.73 EUR   -0.23%
03:24aGas and electricity prices up significantly in second half of 2022
DP
12:01aLemke rejects idea to have nuclear power plants under state control - FDP caustic against Söder
DP
04/16German government rejects Bavaria's request for nuclear power comeback
RE
Gas and electricity prices up significantly in second half of 2022

04/17/2023 | 03:24am EDT
WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Despite government emergency aid in December, prices for gas also rose significantly in the second half of 2022. For private households, the gas price climbed by an average of 16.2 percent to 9.34 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the first half of the year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden on Monday. This takes into account the December emergency aid from the German government, through which German households with gas or district heating were waived the December discount. Compared with the same period last year, gas prices rose by 36.7 percent.

Non-household customers such as companies and public authorities paid an average of 8.06 cents per kilowatt hour of gas. That was 25.3 percent more in the first half of 2022.

There was also an increase in the price of electricity, according to the Federal Statistical Office. Private households and non-household customers had to pay 4.4 percent more here than in the first half of 2022. The average electricity price for household customers was 34.96 cents per kilowatt hour. Non-household customers paid an average of 20.74 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity in the second half of the year./jgl/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.21% 11.74 Delayed Quote.25.99%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 0.00% 86.8 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
RWE AG 1.19% 40.82 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
