German government rejects Bavaria's request for nuclear power comeback

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Environment
Ministry on Sunday rejected a demand from the state of Bavaria
to allow it to continue operating nuclear power plants, saying
jurisdiction for such facilities lies with the federal
government.
Germany pulled the plug on its last three nuclear power
stations on Saturday, ending a six-decade programme, as Berlin
enacts a plan to move to fully renewable electricity generation
by 2035.
The final wind-down, scheduled for the end of 2022, was
delayed last summer to this year after Moscow's invasion of
Ukraine prompted Germany to halt Russian fossil fuel imports and
raised concerns about energy security supply.
Bild am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday said Bavarian Prime
Minister Markus Soeder wanted to ask the federal government to
change its nuclear exit law to allow the state to continue to
operate the plants under its own jurisdiction.
"Until the crisis is over, and the transition to renewables
succeeds, we must use every form of energy by the end of the
decade," Soeder was quoted as saying.
The state is home to Isar II, run by German utility E.ON
, which is a 1,400 megawatt (MW) plant, able to power
the equivalent of a metropolis.
Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said the authorisation for
Isar II had expired and restarting its reactor would require a
new license.
"It is important to accept the state of the art in science
and technology and to respect the decision of the German
Bundestag," Lemke said in a statement sent to Reuters.
