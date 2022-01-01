Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

01/01/2022 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A long time exposure picture shows the nuclear power plant in Grohnde

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has pulled the plug on three of its last six nuclear power stations as it moves towards completing its withdrawal from nuclear power as it turns its focus to renewables.

The government decided to speed up the phasing out of nuclear power following Japan's Fukushima reactor meltdown in 2011 when an earthquake and tsunami destroyed the coastal plant in the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.

The reactors of Brokdorf, Grohnde and Gundremmingen C, run by utilities E.ON and RWE, shut down late on Friday after three and half decades in operation.

The last three nuclear power plants - Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim II - will be turned off by the end of 2022.

Preussen Elektra, which runs the Brokdorf and Grohnde plants, said in a statement on Saturday the two had been shut down shortly before midnight on Friday. RWE said the Gundremmingen C plant also stopped generation on Friday evening.

PreussenElektra CEO Guido Knott thanked staff for their commitment to safety: "We have made a decisive contribution to the secure, climate-friendly and reliable supply of electricity in Germany for decades."

The phase-out of an energy deemed clean and cheap by some is an irreversible step for Europe's biggest economy even as it faces ambitious climate targets and rising power prices.

The six nuclear power plants contributed to around 12% of electricity production in Germany in 2021, preliminary figures showed. The share of renewable energy was almost 41%, with coal generating just under 28% and gas around 15%.

Germany aims to make renewables meet 80% of power demand by 2030 by expanding wind and solar power infrastructure.

Japan's government on Tuesday mapped out a plan for releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, angering neighbouring China and South Korea.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED 3.42% 318.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
E.ON SE -0.15% 12.192 Delayed Quote.34.51%
RWE AG 0.88% 35.72 Delayed Quote.3.33%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED -1.00% 297 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about E.ON SE
05:27aGermany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
2021Germany to pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
2021E.ON CEO warns power prices will not ease in coming months
RE
2021E.ON Buys Majority Stake in German Clean-Tech Software Firm
MT
2021E.ON SE acquired unknown majority stake in envelio GmbH from High-Tech GrÜNderfonds Man..
CI
2021UK Energy Suppliers to Undergo Financial Stress Tests From January -- Update
DJ
2021UK Energy Suppliers to Undergo Financial Stress Tests From January
DJ
2021EON AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
2021EON AG : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
2021E.ON Reportedly Considering Various Options for District Heating Division
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 498 M 71 058 M 71 058 M
Net income 2021 1 910 M 2 172 M 2 172 M
Net Debt 2021 38 162 M 43 388 M 43 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 31 789 M 36 153 M 36 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,19 €
Average target price 12,34 €
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE34.51%36 153
NATIONAL GRID PLC22.52%51 906
SEMPRA3.82%42 242
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC0.00%40 407
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-19.89%38 038
ENGIE3.95%35 770