DP
DP
DP
Greens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out

04/15/2023 | 06:27am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The parliamentary groups of the SPD and the Greens in the Bundestag are happy about the final phase-out of nuclear energy in Germany. The third traffic light coalition partner, the FDP, on the other hand, regrets that the use of nuclear power is to end at the end of Saturday.

"Today, Germany is getting out of nuclear power - and thus finally into the age of safe and affordable renewable energies," the Green parliamentary group tweeted this morning. These secure the energy supply, protect the climate, make Germans independent of autocrats and lay the foundation for a strong economy and good jobs, it said. Green Party leader Ricarda Lang tweeted that the nuclear phaseout meant the "final entry into the age of renewable energies." The SPD parliamentary group wrote succinctly on Twitter, "Nuclear power? And bye." Underneath was a picture of a collapsing nuclear power plant cooling tower.

The FDP faction, on the other hand, wrote on Twitter, "We make no secret of the fact that we would have liked to see a temporary continued operation for 1 year in the #nuclear phase-out." However, there was no majority for this in the traffic light factions. The Liberals, however, reiterated their position that the last three nuclear reactors should remain operational after their shutdown so that they can be reactivated as quickly as possible in an emergency.

The CSU in the Bundestag, on the other hand, spoke via Twitter of a "black day for citizens, industry and climate protection in Germany" as a result of the nuclear power plant shutdown. Even a majority in favor of continued operation among the population had not persuaded the traffic light coalition to change its mind, the CSU state group regretted.

After some 62 years, the three remaining reactors in Germany - Isar 2 in Bavaria, Emsland in Lower Saxony and Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg - are scheduled to go offline this Saturday. The shutdown is expected shortly before midnight./shy/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
