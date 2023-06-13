Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39:35 2023-06-13 am EDT
11.30 EUR   -0.53%
06/13Habeck at energy congress in Berlin
DP
06/13Verdict for acid attack on energy manager Günther legally binding
DP
06/13EON AG : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Habeck at energy congress in Berlin

06/13/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the midst of the wrangling over the so-called heating law, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is expected to attend an energy congress in Berlin on Wednesday. At the conference of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, Habeck will discuss the topic "Energy Crisis - What's Next?" (3:40 p.m.) - with Eon CEO Leonhard Birnbaum, among others. The main topic is likely to be the expansion of renewable energies. In addition, the coalition is currently struggling over the controversial heating law./hoe/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 116 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2023 2 563 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
Net Debt 2023 32 781 M 35 404 M 35 404 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 4,70%
Capitalization 29 497 M 31 858 M 31 858 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 11,30 €
Average target price 12,11 €
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Erich Clementi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE21.06%31 886
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.87%93 060
UNIPER SE123.88%51 894
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 613
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.02%48 187
SEMPRA ENERGY-4.77%46 307
