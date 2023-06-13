Habeck at energy congress in Berlin

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the midst of the wrangling over the so-called heating law, German Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is expected to attend an energy congress in Berlin on Wednesday. At the conference of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, Habeck will discuss the topic "Energy Crisis - What's Next?" (3:40 p.m.) - with Eon CEO Leonhard Birnbaum, among others. The main topic is likely to be the expansion of renewable energies. In addition, the coalition is currently struggling over the controversial heating law./hoe/DP/stw