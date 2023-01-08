Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
2023-01-06
9.878 EUR   +0.84%
01/06DAX Bounces Back As Eurozone Inflation Falls To Four-month Low, German Retail Sales Rebound
MT
01/06Municipal utilities association: December aid largely handled without problems
DP
01/06Utility Group E.ON Issues EUR1.8 Billion Bonds to Fund Green Projects
MT
Habeck rejects FDP proposal for a nuclear expert commission

01/08/2023
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Economics Minister Robert Habeck has rejected the FDP's call for an expert commission on the future of nuclear power plants in Germany. The Green politician responded with a "no" on Sunday's ARD program "Report from Berlin" to the question of whether there would be such a commission.

Politicians from the FDP had recently called for an expert commission to decide whether to extend nuclear power plants. "It cannot be that we replace, so to speak, CO2-neutral power plants with, for example, exclusively coal-fired power," FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr told Deutschlandfunk radio. He said it was a matter of energy security and achieving climate protection goals.

The faction leader thus supported Federal Transport Minister and party colleague Volker Wissing, who had recently brought the call for an expert commission into the debate. FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai had recently called for longer nuclear power plant lifetimes.

After Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) put his foot down, the German government decided that the three remaining nuclear power plants would continue to run beyond the end of the year until April 15. After that, the use of nuclear power is to come to an end in Germany./ddb/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 88 265 M 93 679 M 93 679 M
Net income 2022 2 333 M 2 476 M 2 476 M
Net Debt 2022 35 753 M 37 947 M 37 947 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 21 213 M 22 514 M 22 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE5.83%22 514
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY4.96%110 194
SEMPRA ENERGY-1.33%48 577
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%47 579
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.72%46 052
ENGIE-3.30%33 284