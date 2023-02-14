Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:24 2023-02-14 am EST
10.04 EUR   +0.39%
02/14Eon boss: Europe cannot do without nuclear power from France
DP
02/14Germany against hasty fundamental reform of the EU electricity market
DP
02/10Habeck: Germany must catch up with digital electricity meters
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Left-wing parliamentary group leader calls for end to gas and electricity price brakes

02/14/2023 | 11:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch is calling for an end to gas and electricity price brakes. "The federal government's price brakes on electricity and gas are preventing falling prices for consumers," Bartsch told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "If the federal government does not want to make further profit records possible for multinationals, it should lift these brakes."

The Bundestag and Bundesrat had passed the price brakes at the end of last year to relieve consumers. Under the gas price brake, for example, households and small and medium-sized enterprises were guaranteed a gross price of 12 cents per kilowatt hour for 80 percent of their previous consumption. For the remaining 20 percent of consumption, the normal contract price is to apply. The electricity price brake works similarly.

Bartsch said the European gas price is lower than it has been in a year and a half. "Hardly any of this is reaching consumers," said the chairman of the Left Party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag. "On the contrary, advance payments are at record levels." It's a similar story with electricity, he said. "The price brakes of the traffic lights keep prices up. The taxpayers secure the profits of the corporations with their money."

Bartsch pleaded for a reform of the Federal Cartel Office. The authority, he said, must carry out effective price controls and not just observe the market./vsr/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 0.39% 10.035 Delayed Quote.7.51%
RWE AG -0.95% 39.44 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
All news about E.ON SE
02/14Eon boss: Europe cannot do without nuclear power from France
DP
02/14Germany against hasty fundamental reform of the EU electricity market
DP
02/10Habeck: Germany must catch up with digital electricity meters
DP
02/09Gas storage facilities could be full again by fall - less consumption
DP
02/09Storage operators consider brimful gas storage facilities possible in fall
DP
02/09E.ON Lands Contract to Build EV Charging Points in Europe for Vietnam's VinFast
MT
02/09E.ON's Power Grid JV Enerjisa Starts Repairs Following Turkey-Syria Earthquake
MT
02/08Gas price has fallen - electricity has become more expensive
DP
02/08E.ON: supply region of Turkish JV Enerjisa affected by earthquake
RE
02/08EON AG : UBS remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87 118 M 93 504 M 93 504 M
Net income 2022 2 547 M 2 734 M 2 734 M
Net Debt 2022 35 753 M 38 374 M 38 374 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 21 550 M 23 130 M 23 130 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,04 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE7.51%23 005
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%97 026
SEMPRA ENERGY2.10%49 596
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.83%47 162
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.67%47 006
ENGIE-1.93%34 087