Left-wing parliamentary group leader calls for end to gas and electricity price brakes

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch is calling for an end to gas and electricity price brakes. "The federal government's price brakes on electricity and gas are preventing falling prices for consumers," Bartsch told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "If the federal government does not want to make further profit records possible for multinationals, it should lift these brakes."

The Bundestag and Bundesrat had passed the price brakes at the end of last year to relieve consumers. Under the gas price brake, for example, households and small and medium-sized enterprises were guaranteed a gross price of 12 cents per kilowatt hour for 80 percent of their previous consumption. For the remaining 20 percent of consumption, the normal contract price is to apply. The electricity price brake works similarly.

Bartsch said the European gas price is lower than it has been in a year and a half. "Hardly any of this is reaching consumers," said the chairman of the Left Party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag. "On the contrary, advance payments are at record levels." It's a similar story with electricity, he said. "The price brakes of the traffic lights keep prices up. The taxpayers secure the profits of the corporations with their money."

Bartsch pleaded for a reform of the Federal Cartel Office. The authority, he said, must carry out effective price controls and not just observe the market./vsr/DP/zb