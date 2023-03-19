Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:14 2023-03-17 pm EDT
10.58 EUR   -2.49%
09:13aLemke: 'It remains with the nuclear phase-out in mid-April'
DP
03/17E On : Prospectus - C-028596
PU
03/17Deutsche Bank Research raises target for Eon to 11.50 - 'Buy'.
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lemke: 'It remains with the nuclear phase-out in mid-April'

03/19/2023 | 09:13am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke has reiterated that the use of nuclear power should end in Germany in just over four weeks. "It remains with the nuclear phase-out in mid-April," the Green politician told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers (Sunday). "The risks of nuclear power are ultimately uncontrollable."

The red-green-yellow federal government had decided last year, after a show of force by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), that the three remaining nuclear power plants would continue to operate beyond the end of the year, which was actually planned, until April 15. After that, the use of nuclear power in Germany is to come to an end. The deputy chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Lukas Köhler, had recently warned against a rapid dismantling of the three nuclear power plants. The CDU/CSU wants to at least keep them operational./seb/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -2.49% 10.575 Delayed Quote.13.30%
RWE AG -2.50% 37.85 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
Financials
Sales 2023 94 745 M 101 B 101 B
Net income 2023 2 304 M 2 456 M 2 456 M
Net Debt 2023 33 258 M 35 453 M 35 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 5,00%
Capitalization 27 605 M 29 426 M 29 426 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 10,58 €
Average target price 10,94 €
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE13.30%29 426
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-3.79%101 014
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.38%49 036
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.17%46 490
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.95%45 731
ENGIE0.33%34 661