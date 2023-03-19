Lemke: 'It remains with the nuclear phase-out in mid-April'

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke has reiterated that the use of nuclear power should end in Germany in just over four weeks. "It remains with the nuclear phase-out in mid-April," the Green politician told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers (Sunday). "The risks of nuclear power are ultimately uncontrollable."

The red-green-yellow federal government had decided last year, after a show of force by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), that the three remaining nuclear power plants would continue to operate beyond the end of the year, which was actually planned, until April 15. After that, the use of nuclear power in Germany is to come to an end. The deputy chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Lukas Köhler, had recently warned against a rapid dismantling of the three nuclear power plants. The CDU/CSU wants to at least keep them operational./seb/DP/nas