Lemke rejects idea to have nuclear power plants under state control - FDP caustic against Söder

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has rejected the move by Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) to transfer responsibility for nuclear power to the states. Söder's demand caused surprise and criticism among the FDP, which had advocated longer nuclear power plant lifetimes before the last reactors in Germany were shut down. The CSU leader received encouragement from the CDU.

The last three remaining German nuclear power plants had been shut down late Saturday night, including Isar 2 in Bavaria. Söder called in the "Bild am Sonntag" for the nuclear law to be amended once again and for the states to be given responsibility so that Bavaria could continue to operate the reactor on its own.

Lemke insisted that the federal government has jurisdiction over nuclear power, pointing out that the states were acting on behalf of the federal government on the issue. "It is downright depressing how a state premier so carelessly ignores licensing and constitutional issues and aspects of nuclear safety," the Green Party politician told the Süddeutsche Zeitung and Bild newspapers (Monday). "Even if you want to bring the reactor back online, as Mr. Söder apparently wants, it is not enough to legally grant it a new operating time. It would require, as it were, a re-licensing of the reactor."

Former German Environment Minister Juergen Trittin (Greens) told Die Welt (Monday) that Söder was "throwing himself behind a runaway train with a grand gesture." According to the Basic Law, responsibility for nuclear energy lies with the federal government, and the states merely carry it out on behalf of the federal government. "This also applies to Bavaria, even during election campaigns," Trittin stressed. From the point of view of Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Söder has implicitly made a commitment with his move to store nuclear waste in Bavaria, as she said on the ARD program "Anne Will."

FDP politicians expressed surprise at Söder's statements. Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai made it clear again in the "Rheinische Post" (Monday) that the FDP had sympathy for longer nuclear power plant operation. Djir-Sarai said in the direction of Söder, however, "By the time a law on the federalization of electricity generation from nuclear energy would be decided, he would probably have changed his mind again." As Bavarian environment minister, Söder had also pushed ahead with the nuclear phase-out.

FDP vice chairman Johannes Vogel expressed a similar view. "Markus Söder changes his positions like underpants, after all," Vogel said on the ARD program "Anne Will." "I would not like to put someone so erratic in charge of energy policy," Vogel added.

In the CDU, however, Söder finds supporters of his idea. Union faction vice chairman Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter that pragmatic solutions are needed now. "If Bavaria is willing to assume political and technical responsibility for continued operation, the federal government should make this possible," he stressed. The parliamentary secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei (CDU), told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Monday) that abandoning nuclear energy was a wrong decision. "It is therefore right and an expression of his responsibility as Minister President if Markus Söder considers all possibilities to avert this gross mistake after all."/shy/DP/zb