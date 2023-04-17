Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:57 2023-04-14 am EDT
11.76 EUR   -0.88%
12:01aLemke rejects idea to have nuclear power plants under state control - FDP caustic against Söder
DP
04/16German government rejects Bavaria's request for nuclear power comeback
RE
04/15Bavaria asks for nuclear power comeback under own responsibility after fresh exit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lemke rejects idea to have nuclear power plants under state control - FDP caustic against Söder

04/17/2023 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has rejected the move by Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) to transfer responsibility for nuclear power to the states. Söder's demand caused surprise and criticism among the FDP, which had advocated longer nuclear power plant lifetimes before the last reactors in Germany were shut down. The CSU leader received encouragement from the CDU.

The last three remaining German nuclear power plants had been shut down late Saturday night, including Isar 2 in Bavaria. Söder called in the "Bild am Sonntag" for the nuclear law to be amended once again and for the states to be given responsibility so that Bavaria could continue to operate the reactor on its own.

Lemke insisted that the federal government has jurisdiction over nuclear power, pointing out that the states were acting on behalf of the federal government on the issue. "It is downright depressing how a state premier so carelessly ignores licensing and constitutional issues and aspects of nuclear safety," the Green Party politician told the Süddeutsche Zeitung and Bild newspapers (Monday). "Even if you want to bring the reactor back online, as Mr. Söder apparently wants, it is not enough to legally grant it a new operating time. It would require, as it were, a re-licensing of the reactor."

Former German Environment Minister Juergen Trittin (Greens) told Die Welt (Monday) that Söder was "throwing himself behind a runaway train with a grand gesture." According to the Basic Law, responsibility for nuclear energy lies with the federal government, and the states merely carry it out on behalf of the federal government. "This also applies to Bavaria, even during election campaigns," Trittin stressed. From the point of view of Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Söder has implicitly made a commitment with his move to store nuclear waste in Bavaria, as she said on the ARD program "Anne Will."

FDP politicians expressed surprise at Söder's statements. Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai made it clear again in the "Rheinische Post" (Monday) that the FDP had sympathy for longer nuclear power plant operation. Djir-Sarai said in the direction of Söder, however, "By the time a law on the federalization of electricity generation from nuclear energy would be decided, he would probably have changed his mind again." As Bavarian environment minister, Söder had also pushed ahead with the nuclear phase-out.

FDP vice chairman Johannes Vogel expressed a similar view. "Markus Söder changes his positions like underpants, after all," Vogel said on the ARD program "Anne Will." "I would not like to put someone so erratic in charge of energy policy," Vogel added.

In the CDU, however, Söder finds supporters of his idea. Union faction vice chairman Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter that pragmatic solutions are needed now. "If Bavaria is willing to assume political and technical responsibility for continued operation, the federal government should make this possible," he stressed. The parliamentary secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei (CDU), told the Rheinische Post newspaper (Monday) that abandoning nuclear energy was a wrong decision. "It is therefore right and an expression of his responsibility as Minister President if Markus Söder considers all possibilities to avert this gross mistake after all."/shy/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.88% 11.76 Delayed Quote.25.99%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -2.47% 86.8 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
RWE AG -1.08% 40.34 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
UK 10Y CASH 0.00% 3.7888 Delayed Quote.0.77%
All news about E.ON SE
12:01aLemke rejects idea to have nuclear power plants under state control - FDP caustic again..
DP
04/16German government rejects Bavaria's request for nuclear power comeback
RE
04/15Bavaria asks for nuclear power comeback under own responsibility after fresh exit
RE
04/15End of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
04/15Greens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
04/15Federal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
04/15End of nuclear power plant Isar 2: PreussenElektra pre..
DP
04/15Comparison portal: Large East-West gap in electricity prices
DP
04/15Environment Minister Lemke looks with relief at nuclear phase-out
DP
04/14EON AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 2 322 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2023 32 730 M 35 975 M 35 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 30 698 M 33 742 M 33 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,76 €
Average target price 11,48 €
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE25.99%33 742
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.06%51 106
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 860
SEMPRA ENERGY0.14%48 151
ENGIE12.65%40 130
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer