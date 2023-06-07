Network agency: higher returns should encourage more network investments

BONN/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The expansion of electricity and gas networks needed for the energy turnaround is to become more attractive thanks to higher returns for network operators. To give operators more incentive to invest, the Federal Network Agency wants to increase the return on equity it sets. It is to be 7.09 percent in 2024 and apply only to new investments, the agency reported Wednesday in Bonn. Currently, the interest rate is 5.07 percent.

Via the network fees, the network users, i.e. households, commerce and industry, also pay the returns of the operators. "The additional burden there must be limited to what is necessary," said network agency president Klaus Müller.

Experts believe that the planned increase in interest rates will increase electricity grid fees nationwide by a total of around 500 million euros per year. Per average household with an annual consumption of 3500 kilowatt hours this would mean additional costs in height of 10 to 12 euro per year.

According to the comparison portal Verivox, electricity network charges for households have risen by 28 percent in the last five years, and gas network charges by 23 percent. According to Verivox, a model family with an electricity consumption of 4,000 kilowatt hours and a gas consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours currently pays a national average of 350 euros net for electricity networks and 379 euros net for gas networks per year. Currently, electricity grid fees accounted for 21 percent of the electricity price for households and gas grid fees for 14 percent.

The municipal utilities association VKU expressed its disapproval of the interest rate put up for discussion. It is "disappointing" in view of the required investments, said Ingbert Liebing, CEO of the Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU). "We need an attractive interest rate in order to be able to raise the necessary capital for the enormous tasks of grid expansion. Otherwise, central tasks of the energy transition will fall by the wayside." What is needed, he said, is at least full compensation for past increases in interest rates on the capital markets.

The authority has now put its proposals up for discussion. Grid operators and associations, for example, have until the end of August to comment. The final determination is to be made at the end of the year.

The network charge is the price for using the electricity networks. Every network user who draws electricity from the supply network must pay it to the network operator - similar to letter postage. According to the Federal Network Agency, the network charge cannot be formed in free competition because there is only ever one electricity network locally. Experts refer to this as a natural monopoly. This is why the network charge is regulated.

The network fees are based on the so-called upper limits for fees set by the authorities. These are based on the verified costs of operating, maintaining and expanding the network plus a profit, the so-called return on equity, and annual adjustments. These regulated costs form the basis for the prices that network operators are allowed to charge. The Federal Network Agency emphasizes that network operators may not earn more from the sum of their network fees than the total lottery ticket set for them by the authority./tob/DP/jha