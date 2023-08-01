BERLIN/HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - When it comes to restructuring the electricity system, the German government is relying primarily on renewable energies from wind and solar power

- for "dark lulls," however, new hydrogen and gas power plants are to be

are to be built. To provide government incentives for this, Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) is planning a power plant strategy. Aid must be approved by the EU Commission. Habeck and the Commission have now agreed on "guard rails," as the Economics Ministry announced in Berlin on Tuesday. In Hamburg, Habeck spoke of a "political breakthrough" on the way to CO2-free power plants. Investment cost subsidies are planned, he said.

The progress made with the European Commission is a first important step - even if this does not mean that the intended measures have already been approved under state aid law, the ministry said. The next step, it said, is a consultation phase that should begin at the end of the summer. Then the state aid procedure with the EU Commission should also be continued, it said.

The German government's goal is for 80 percent of the electricity it consumes to come from renewable sources in 2030, compared with just over half at present.

There are always phases when wind and sun are not sufficient, Habeck said. That's when "controllable" power plants should step in. These should cover the demand for electricity when the generation of wind and sun is not sufficient. Security of supply will always be the top priority, Habeck said.

According to the ministry, progress with the EU Commission will form the framework for a national power plant strategy. Habeck has been announcing this for some time. The energy industry is waiting for this strategy as well as incentives to invest.

According to the ministry, tenders are planned for the construction of the new power plants, with the most favorable bid for the same technology being awarded the contract. Specifically, 8.8 gigawatts of new power plants are to be put out to tender, which will run on hydrogen from the start. By 2035, up to 15 gigawatts of hydrogen power plants that can be temporarily operated with natural gas - until they are connected to the hydrogen grid - are to be put out to tender. In addition, there would be biomethane and biomass power plants as well as storage facilities, Habeck said. Starting next year, a total of up to 30 gigawatts of new additional power plant capacity should be put out to tender.