Schwesig calls for equal and fair electricity prices in Germany

SCHWERIN (dpa-AFX) - Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has called for a reform of electricity prices in Germany. "We currently have a totally unsolidary system in Germany," Schwesig said in Schwerin on Saturday. While there are the highest electricity prices in the north, they are lowest in the south, she said. "There must be equal and fair prices in Germany."

Schwesig pointed out that northern Germany provides energy security with wind farms and liquefied natural gas terminals, from which southern Germany benefits. "We pay the highest prices for this here, and it can't stay that way." She advised the prime ministers of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, Markus Soder (CSU) and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), to consider "that you can't always impose the highest prices on those who produce the energy for them."

Six German states are resisting higher electricity prices because of lower wind power expansion. A uniform electricity price zone would be an expression of a unified German economic area, the minister presidents of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland wrote in a statement published Friday. The northern German states had called for Germany to be divided into different electricity price zones at the expense of southern Germany. According to a September report in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the northern German states want to push through cheaper electricity prices for their citizens and businesses.

"The accusation of our southern German colleagues is not true," Schwesig said. The north produces the green energy, she said. People there paid the highest electricity prices for it. That is a question of acceptance, she said. "Germany as an industrial location is at risk if we don't succeed in producing enough green energy."/akl/DP/mis