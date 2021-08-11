Log in
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 08/11 07:58:11 am
10.679 EUR   +0.40%
07:57aE ON : Statement Leonhard Birnbaum, CEO; Marc Spieker, CFO
07:57aE ON : Charts to the Statement of Leonhard Birnbaum and Marc Spieker
07:55aEON AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
Single File Half-Year Financial Report: January - June 2021

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Interim Report

January⁜-⁜JuneII/2021

for nuclear

E.ON Group at a Glance

Core operating business significantly above previous year

Forecast for the current year increased owing

to agreement on output rights

power stations

Medium-term targets, synergies, and dividend policy affirmed

E.ON's ecological power-line pathway management supports United Nations

Environment Program

Business Performance

Sales

Economic net debt

1H 2021

June 30, 2021

€33,040 million

€40,866 million

1H 2020

Dec. 31, 2020

€30,503 million

€40,736 million

+8%±0%

Adjusted EBITDA

Investments

1H 2021

1H 2021

€4,768 million

€1,908 million

1H 2020

1H 2020

€3,679 million

€1,422 million

+30%+34%

Cash provided by operating ­activities

Adjusted EBIT

before interest and taxes

1H 2021

1H 2021

€3,163 million

€2,171 million

1H 2020

1H 2020

€2,185 million

€1,521 million

+45%+43%

Cash provided by operating

Adjusted net income

activities

1H 2021

1H 2021

€1,765 million

(€0.68)1

€1,205 million

1H 2020

1H 2020

€950 million (€0.36)1

€1,303 million

+86%

-8%

1Adjusted net income per share.

Contents

5 Interim Group Management­Report

  • 6 Corporate Profile
  • 6 Business Model
  • 6 Special Events in the Reporting Period
  • 7 Business Report
  • 7 Industry Environment

10

Earnings Situation

15

Financial Situation

17

Asset Situation

18

Employees: Core Workforce

18

Risks and Chances Report

18

Risks and Chances

18

Assessment of the Risk Situation

19

Forecast Report

20

Business Segments

20

Energy Networks

20

Customer Solutions

23

Non-Core Business

25

Condensed Consolidated­

Interim Financial

Statements

  • 26 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income
  • 27 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Recognized Income and Expenses
  • 28 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • 29 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  • 30 Statement of Changes in Equity
  • 32 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
  • 32 (1) Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
  • 32 (2) New Standards and Interpretations
  • 32 (3) Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
  • 33 (4) Scope of Consolidation
  • 33 (5) Acquisitions, Disposals and Discontinued Operations
  • 35 (6) Financial Results
  • 35 (7) Earnings per Share
  • 36 (8) Companies Accounted for under the Equity Method and Other Financial Assets
  • 36 (9) Treasury Shares
  • 37 (10) Dividends
  • 37 (11) Provisions for Pensions and Similar Obligations
  • 38 (12) Additional Disclosures on Financial Instruments
  • 41 (13) Segment Reporting
  • 44 (14) Subsequent Events
  • 45 Responsibility Statement
  • 46 Review Report

47 Financial Calendar

Interim Group Management Report

January⁜-⁜June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

E.ON SE published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 62 323 M 72 980 M 72 980 M
Net income 2021 1 687 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
Net Debt 2021 34 040 M 39 861 M 39 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 27 732 M 32 515 M 32 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Average target price 11,49 €
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE17.34%32 515
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.00%46 835
SEMPRA3.41%42 072
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-14.70%40 716
ENGIE-6.69%33 103
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.89%31 770