Single File Half-Year Financial Report: January - June 2021

Interim Report
January⁜-⁜JuneII/2021
for nuclear
E.ON Group at a Glance
Core operating business significantly above previous year
Forecast for the current year increased owing
to agreement on output rights
power stations
Medium-term targets, synergies, and dividend policy affirmed
E.ON's ecological power-line pathway management supports United Nations
Environment Program
Business Performance
|
Sales
|
|
|
Economic net debt
|
1H 2021
|
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
€33,040 million
|
€40,866 million
|
1H 2020
|
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
|
€30,503 million
|
|
€40,736 million
|
|
|
|
|
+8%±0%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Investments
|
1H 2021
|
|
|
1H 2021
|
|
|
€4,768 million
|
€1,908 million
|
1H 2020
|
|
1H 2020
|
|
|
€3,679 million
|
|
€1,422 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+30%+34%
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
before interest and taxes
|
1H 2021
|
|
|
1H 2021
|
|
|
€3,163 million
|
€2,171 million
|
|
1H 2020
|
|
|
1H 2020
|
|
€2,185 million
|
|
€1,521 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+45%+43%
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by operating
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
activities
|
|
1H 2021
|
|
|
|
1H 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€1,765 million
|
(€0.68)1
|
|
€1,205 million
|
|
1H 2020
|
|
|
|
1H 2020
|
|
|
|
|
€950 million (€0.36)1
|
|
|
€1,303 million
|
|
|
|
+86%
|
|
|
|
-8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Adjusted net income per share.
Contents
5 Interim Group ManagementReport
-
6 Corporate Profile
-
6 Business Model
-
6 Special Events in the Reporting Period
-
7 Business Report
-
7 Industry Environment
|
|
10
|
Earnings Situation
|
|
|
15
|
Financial Situation
|
|
|
17
|
Asset Situation
|
|
|
18
|
Employees: Core Workforce
|
|
|
18
|
Risks and Chances Report
|
|
|
18
|
Risks and Chances
|
|
|
18
|
Assessment of the Risk Situation
|
|
|
19
|
Forecast Report
|
|
|
20
|
Business Segments
|
|
|
20
|
Energy Networks
|
|
|
20
|
Customer Solutions
|
|
|
23
|
Non-Core Business
|
|
|
25
|
Condensed Consolidated
|
Interim Financial
|
|
|
Statements
|
-
26 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income
-
27 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Recognized Income and Expenses
-
28 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets
-
29 E.ON SE and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
-
30 Statement of Changes in Equity
-
32 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
-
32 (1) Summary of Significant Accounting Policies
-
32 (2) New Standards and Interpretations
-
32 (3) Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
-
33 (4) Scope of Consolidation
-
33 (5) Acquisitions, Disposals and Discontinued Operations
-
35 (6) Financial Results
-
35 (7) Earnings per Share
-
36 (8) Companies Accounted for under the Equity Method and Other Financial Assets
-
36 (9) Treasury Shares
-
37 (10) Dividends
-
37 (11) Provisions for Pensions and Similar Obligations
-
38 (12) Additional Disclosures on Financial Instruments
-
41 (13) Segment Reporting
-
44 (14) Subsequent Events
-
45 Responsibility Statement
-
46 Review Report
Interim Group Management Report
January⁜-⁜June 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
E.ON SE published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:05:02 UTC.