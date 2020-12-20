Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  E.ON SE    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Supervisory Board of E.ON SE sets personnel course for the future: Leonhard Birnbaum to succeed Johannes Teyssen as CEO

12/20/2020 | 06:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of E.ON SE resolved to appoint Leonhard Birnbaum as Chairman of the company's Board of Management effective April 1, 2021. Birnbaum will thus succeed Johannes Teyssen. Teyssen joined the Group in 1989, has been a member of the Board of Management since 2004, and has led E.ON for more than ten years.

Supervisory Board Chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley said: 'The integration of innogy marks the successful completion of E.ON's major corporate restructuring so far. For the new E.ON, it will be important in the coming years to build on this stable foundation and to further develop the company as a driver of the European energy transition in the digital age for our customers, society, and our investors. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Leonhard Birnbaum is the right person for this task. He has played a key role in shaping the transformation of the energy industry over the past 20 years in various top positions and is regarded as a bridge-builder. He has played a decisive role in shaping the digitalization of the network business and convincingly led the integration of innogy into the new E.ON,' said Kley.

At the same time, Kley thanked Johannes Teyssen for his achievements over the past two decades: 'On behalf of the Supervisory Board and all 75,000 employees of E.ON, I would like to thank Johannes Teyssen already today for leading the Group through what has probably been the most eventful phase in the company's history to date. He shaped the company for more than 30 years and led it with courage, foresight, and determination through a historic phase of profound upheaval for the energy sector. Johannes Teyssen successfully completed the Group's far-reaching transformation. E.ON's current positioning as one of the pioneers of the energy transition in Europe and a reliable interlocutor for policymakers, economy, and society is inextricably linked with his name and his person'.

As part of the succession plan for the top of the Group, the Supervisory Board also announced that Victoria Ossadnik, currently Chairwoman of the Board of Management of E.ON Energie Deutschland GmbH, will be appointed to the Board of Management effective April 1, 2021. Ossadnik, who joined the E.ON Group in April 2018, previously spent seven years at Microsoft Corporation, where she most recently led the Group's global Enterprise Service Data and Artificial Intelligence organization. In the future, she will be responsible for digitization of E.ON Group. 'In Victoria Ossadnik, Leonhard Birnbaum has been able to recruit an internationally proven digitization expert for his future board team who, in her previous role as the person responsible for the German sales business, also proved that she can lead a large organization through fundamental, technology-driven changes. With a dedicated department for digitalization at the Board of Management level, we are setting an exclamation mark, and thus underlining that we see the elementary importance of digital technology and innovation in the further transformation of the entire energy sector and the E.ON Group,' said Kley.

Disclaimer

E.ON SE published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:36:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about E.ON SE
01:37pSUPERVISORY BOARD OF E.ON SE SETS PE : Leonhard Birnbaum to succeed Johannes Tey..
PU
12/16E ON : Supervisory Board of E.ON SE sets personnel course for the future, Leonha..
AQ
12/16DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -6-
DJ
12/16DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -5-
DJ
12/16DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
12/16DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
12/16DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
12/16DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
DJ
12/16E ON : UK to Purchase 100% Power Produced by RWE's Humber Gateway Offshore Wind ..
MT
12/16E ON : Names New CEO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67 106 M 82 239 M 60 837 M
Net income 2020 1 270 M 1 556 M 1 151 M
Net Debt 2020 35 700 M 43 750 M 32 365 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 5,27%
Capitalization 23 529 M 28 774 M 21 331 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 77 489
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 10,97 €
Last Close Price 9,02 €
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johannes Teyssen Chairman-Management Board
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Wildberger Chief Operating Officer-Commercial
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Teresa Marie Jäschke Head-Digitization, IT, HR & Diversity
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE-5.25%28 774
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.12%41 213
SEMPRA ENERGY-13.72%37 703
ENGIE-12.33%37 258
RWE AG22.52%27 699
PPL CORPORATION-24.89%20 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ