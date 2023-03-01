Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:15:56 2023-03-01 am EST
10.16 EUR   -1.81%
05:00aUniper to appoint E.ON's UK boss as new CEO
RE
02/28Energy price brakes take effect
DP
02/28Price brake, mask obligation, energy flat rate: This changes in March
DP
Uniper to appoint E.ON's UK boss as new CEO

03/01/2023 | 05:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of German utility Uniper, addresses the media in Duesseldorf

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Uniper has decided to appoint Michael Lewis, who leads E.ON's UK business, as its new chief executive, the company said on Wednesday, as its prepares to overhaul its strategy following a bail-out last year.

Lewis joined E.ON in 2007 and held various management positions at the group, including serving as CEO of its renewables division. He has led E.ON's UK business since April 2017.

"It will take experience, a broad perspective and passion to anchor Uniper successfully within the new energy world," Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Tom Blades said.

"Michael Lewis brings all of those qualities to the table. We are very grateful to have him on board for this new chapter in the company's history."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More and Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -1.45% 10.19 Delayed Quote.10.83%
UNIPER SE 0.51% 2.756 Delayed Quote.5.95%
