E.SUN FHC

Financial Review of 1Q 2024

May 2024

  • 2024 1Q Financial Performance
  • 2024 1Q Business Operation Overview
  • Appendix

E.SUN FHC Summary

Unit : NT$ million

2024.03/1

2023.12/2

FHC

3,737,092

3,638,498

Total Assets

Bank

3,700,223

3,608,639

Securities

32,366

24,801

Venture Capital

6,356

6,110

Book value per share (NT$)

15.66

15.08

Key Financials

Double Leverage Ratio

102.73%

102.92%

FHC CAR

140.42%/2

140.42%

Bank - domestic

139

139

Channels

Oversea channels

Branch: HK, LA, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Sydney, Brisbane

Subsidiary: China and Cambodia (UCB) Rep office in Hanoi, HCM City, and Bangkok 31 overseas sites

Securities - branches

17

17

Note: 1. Preliminary figures of Mar 2024 2. Audit figures of 2023

3. Share owned by QFII: 31.48%, as of Mar 31, 2024

1

1Q24 Business and Financial Review

Financial Performance

  • For 1Q24, net revenue of FHC was NT $17.5 billion (+10.7%); net profit was 6.25 billion (+3.4%) and set record high for profit of single quarter. (yoy)
  • FHC reported EPS NT $0.4, ROE 10.38%, and ROA 0.68%
  • E.SUN Bank reported net profit of NT$5.64 billion (+2.6%), E.SUN Securities' net profit was NT $ 460 million, E.SUN Venture Capital was NT $240 million.

Business Development

  • By the end of 1Q, loan balance grew by 9.5%, in which corporate loan grew by 8.6%, SME loan grew by 11.8%; retail loan grew by 10.5%, and deposit grew by 8.2%. (yoy)
  • The quarterly net fee income was NT $6.24 billion (+26.2%), WM net fee income was NT $2.98 billion (+34.7%), both were record high of any single quarter. Credit card fee was NT $1.76 billion (+7.1%). (yoy)
  • Asset quality was benign, NPL ratio at 0.16% and coverage ratio at 770.9%

Business Highlights

  • Dividend: The board has made a resolution to pay cash dividend NT$1.2 per share, and stock dividend NT $0.2 per share. The resolution is subject to approval by the AGM.
  • Honors and recognitions: E.SUN Bank is awarded with "Best Bank in Taiwan" by Global Finance and Forbes. This is the fourth consecutive year for E.SUN to be recognized by Forbes.
  • Banking awards: E.SUN Bank is awarded by the Credit Guarantee Fund for 19 years in a row, and is recognized as "Best SME Bank in Taiwan" by The Asset for the 12th consecutive year.
  • ESG: E.SUN FHC earned the First Prize in Global View ESG Award. E.SUN and its subsidiaries are the biggest winners of the award; Besides, E.SUN is rated top 5% in CG assessment by TWSE for the ninth time.

2

Financial Performance

Net Profit

EPS

Unit: NT$ million

Unit: NT$ dollars

20,559

21,760

1.43

1.54

1.41

18,027

15,759

1.10

6,250

0.4

2020

2021

2022

2023

3M24

2020

2021

2022

2023

3M24

ROE

ROA

10.17%

10.95%

10.05%

10.38%

0.66%

0.66%

0.61%

0.68%

8.06%

0.47%

2020

2021

2022

2023

3M24

2020

2021

2022

2023

3M24

Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024

3

Net Income of FHC & its Subsidiaries

Contribution by Subsidiaries

Net Income of FHC and its Subsidiaries

Unit: NT$ million

Bank

88.9%

Securities

5,643.1

5,498.3

3M23 3M24

6,042.2 6,253.4

7.3%

VC

3.8%

285.5 464.1

341.2 239.4

Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024

Bank

Securities

VC

FHC

4

Net Profit Breakdown

3M24 P&L

17,485 (9,380)

(371) (1,481)

Unit: NT$ million

6,250

Net Revenue

Operating

Net Provision

Income Tax

Expense

+10.7%

+13.5%

3M23 P&L

15,800

(8,266)

2(1,489)

Net Revenue Operating Net Provision Income Tax

Expense

Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024

Net Profit

+3.4%

6,042

Net Profit

5

FHC Revenue Breakdown

Total Net Revenue

NT$ 17,480 million

Net Fee Income

35.7%

Net Interest

Income

44.7%

Fixed

Income, FX

& Others

19.6%

Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024

YoY Comparison

Unit: NT$ million

+18.0% YoY

3M23

7,819

3M24

+26.2% YoY

6,6246,239

4,943

4,233

3,427

Net Interest Income

Net Fee Income

Fixed Income, FX &

Others

6

Net Fee Income Breakdown

Total Net Fee Income

NT$ 6,239 million

Consumer

Corporate

Banking

Banking

Brokerage &

9.5%

1.3%

others

Wealth

13.2%

Management

47.8%

Credit Card

28.2%

Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024

YoY Comparison

Unit: NT$ million

+7.1% YoY

+34.7% YoY

2,981

2,213

1,641 1,758

597

478

63

74

Credit Card

Wealth

Consumer

Corporate

Management

Banking

Banking

3M23 3M24

829

548

Brokerage

& Others

7

