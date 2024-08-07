E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD. is a Taiwan-based financial holding company principally engaged in the financing businesses. The Company mainly operates through three business segments. The Corporate Financial businesses segment is mainly engaged in the financing, foreign exchange, securities and financial operation businesses of enterprises. The Personal Financial Businesses segment is mainly engaged in the mortgage, credit, wealth management and credit card businesses. The Others segment is mainly engaged in the provision of management services for group companies. The Company mainly operates its businesses in domestic market.