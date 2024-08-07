E.SUN FHC
Financial Review of 1Q 2024
May 2024
- 2024 1Q Financial Performance
- 2024 1Q Business Operation Overview
- Appendix
E.SUN FHC Summary
Unit : NT$ million
2024.03/1
2023.12/2
FHC
3,737,092
3,638,498
Total Assets
Bank
3,700,223
3,608,639
Securities
32,366
24,801
Venture Capital
6,356
6,110
Book value per share (NT$)
15.66
15.08
Key Financials
Double Leverage Ratio
102.73%
102.92%
FHC CAR
140.42%/2
140.42%
Bank - domestic
139
139
Channels
Oversea channels
Branch: HK, LA, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Sydney, Brisbane
Subsidiary: China and Cambodia (UCB) Rep office in Hanoi, HCM City, and Bangkok 31 overseas sites
Securities - branches
17
17
Note: 1. Preliminary figures of Mar 2024 2. Audit figures of 2023
3. Share owned by QFII: 31.48%, as of Mar 31, 2024
1
1Q24 Business and Financial Review
Financial Performance
- For 1Q24, net revenue of FHC was NT $17.5 billion (+10.7%); net profit was 6.25 billion (+3.4%) and set record high for profit of single quarter. (yoy)
- FHC reported EPS NT $0.4, ROE 10.38%, and ROA 0.68%。
- E.SUN Bank reported net profit of NT$5.64 billion (+2.6%), E.SUN Securities' net profit was NT $ 460 million, E.SUN Venture Capital was NT $240 million.
Business Development
- By the end of 1Q, loan balance grew by 9.5%, in which corporate loan grew by 8.6%, SME loan grew by 11.8%; retail loan grew by 10.5%, and deposit grew by 8.2%. (yoy)
- The quarterly net fee income was NT $6.24 billion (+26.2%), WM net fee income was NT $2.98 billion (+34.7%), both were record high of any single quarter. Credit card fee was NT $1.76 billion (+7.1%). (yoy)
- Asset quality was benign, NPL ratio at 0.16% and coverage ratio at 770.9%。
Business Highlights
- Dividend: The board has made a resolution to pay cash dividend NT$1.2 per share, and stock dividend NT $0.2 per share. The resolution is subject to approval by the AGM.
- Honors and recognitions: E.SUN Bank is awarded with "Best Bank in Taiwan" by Global Finance and Forbes. This is the fourth consecutive year for E.SUN to be recognized by Forbes.
- Banking awards: E.SUN Bank is awarded by the Credit Guarantee Fund for 19 years in a row, and is recognized as "Best SME Bank in Taiwan" by The Asset for the 12th consecutive year.
- ESG: E.SUN FHC earned the First Prize in Global View ESG Award. E.SUN and its subsidiaries are the biggest winners of the award; Besides, E.SUN is rated top 5% in CG assessment by TWSE for the ninth time.
2
Financial Performance
Net Profit
EPS
Unit: NT$ million
Unit: NT$ dollars
20,559
21,760
1.43
1.54
1.41
18,027
15,759
1.10
6,250
0.4
2020
2021
2022
2023
3M24
2020
2021
2022
2023
3M24
ROE
ROA
10.17%
10.95%
10.05%
10.38%
0.66%
0.66%
0.61%
0.68%
8.06%
0.47%
2020
2021
2022
2023
3M24
2020
2021
2022
2023
3M24
Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024
3
Net Income of FHC & its Subsidiaries
Contribution by Subsidiaries
Net Income of FHC and its Subsidiaries
Unit: NT$ million
Bank
88.9%
Securities
5,643.1
5,498.3
3M23 3M24
6,042.2 6,253.4
7.3%
VC
3.8%
285.5 464.1
341.2 239.4
Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024
Bank
Securities
VC
FHC
4
Net Profit Breakdown
3M24 P&L
17,485 (9,380)
(371) (1,481)
Unit: NT$ million
6,250
Net Revenue
Operating
Net Provision
Income Tax
Expense
+10.7%
+13.5%
3M23 P&L
15,800
(8,266)
2(1,489)
Net Revenue Operating Net Provision Income Tax
Expense
Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024
Net Profit
+3.4%
6,042
Net Profit
5
FHC Revenue Breakdown
Total Net Revenue
NT$ 17,480 million
Net Fee Income
35.7%
Net Interest
Income
44.7%
Fixed
Income, FX
& Others
19.6%
Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024
YoY Comparison
Unit: NT$ million
+18.0% YoY
3M23
7,819
3M24
+26.2% YoY
6,6246,239
4,943
4,233
3,427
Net Interest Income
Net Fee Income
Fixed Income, FX &
Others
6
Net Fee Income Breakdown
Total Net Fee Income
NT$ 6,239 million
Consumer
Corporate
Banking
Banking
Brokerage &
9.5%
1.3%
others
Wealth
13.2%
Management
47.8%
Credit Card
28.2%
Note: Preliminary figures of Mar 2024
YoY Comparison
Unit: NT$ million
+7.1% YoY
+34.7% YoY
2,981
2,213
1,641 1,758
597
478
63
74
Credit Card
Wealth
Consumer
Corporate
Management
Banking
Banking
3M23 3M24
829
548
Brokerage
& Others
7
