E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs 2021 dirctors' and mploys' compnsation.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09 2.Company name:E.SUN FHC 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head Office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None. 5.Cause of occurrence:Resolution made by the remuneration committee on 2021 directors' and employees' compensation of E.SUN FHC. 6.Countermeasures:Contents ought to be declared according to regulation of Financial Supervisory Commission:1.Within total compensation for employees and directors, NT$615,864,906 distribute to employees, Cash remuneration to directors is NT$81,800,000. 2.Compensation distribute to employees is NT$236,538 lower than estimate; Cash remuneration to directors is NT$24,200,000 lower than estimate. The difference was due to the change of accounting estimate and will reflect on 2022 profit and loss account. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: 1.According to regulation of Financial Supervisory Commission, the amounts of stock remuneration for employees are calculated based on the closing price prior the board resolution date. 2.The proposal was apporved by the remuneration committee on 2022/03/09, and upon approval by the board on 2022/03/11.