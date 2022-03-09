E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs 2021 dirctors' and mploys' compnsation.
03/09/2022 | 05:51am EST
Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO
12
Date of announcement
2022/03/09
Time of announcement
18:38:58
Subject
E.SUN FHC announces 2021 directors' and
employees' compensation.
Date of events
2022/03/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/09
2.Company name:E.SUN FHC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:None.
5.Cause of occurrence:Resolution made by the remuneration committee on
2021 directors' and employees' compensation of E.SUN FHC.
6.Countermeasures:Contents ought to be declared according to
regulation of Financial Supervisory Commission:1.Within total
compensation for employees and directors, NT$615,864,906
distribute to employees, Cash remuneration to directors is NT$81,800,000.
2.Compensation distribute to employees is NT$236,538 lower than estimate;
Cash remuneration to directors is NT$24,200,000 lower than estimate.
The difference was due to the change of accounting estimate and will
reflect on 2022 profit and loss account.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1.According to regulation of Financial Supervisory Commission, the
amounts of stock remuneration for employees are calculated based on
the closing price prior the board resolution date.
2.The proposal was apporved by the remuneration committee on 2022/03/09,
and upon approval by the board on 2022/03/11.
E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.