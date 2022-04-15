E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs th chang of th Chif Financial Officr
04/15/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
16:26:53
Subject
E.SUN FHC announces
the change of the Chief Financial Officer
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): CFO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/15
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Joseph Hsu, CFO of E.SUN FHC
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): Retirement
6.Reason for the change: Retirement
7.Effective date: 2022/04/15
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 08:39:06 UTC.