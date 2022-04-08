Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-06
33.75 TWD   -0.88%
03/31E SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs disposal of its stak in CHO PHARMA, INC.
PU
03/18E SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC,on bhalf of its subsidiary,.SUN Bank,announcs th donation to .SUN Voluntr & Social Wlfar Foundation.
PU
03/11E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs th prliminary profit for itslf and all subsidiaris of Mar. 2022.

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 17:01:14
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC announces the preliminary profit for
itself and all subsidiaries of Mar. 2022.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:E.SUN FHC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary profit of E.SUN FHC and its
subsidiaries for Mar. 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reporting the Company's Mar. 2022 preliminary profit,
                     Monthly  Monthly   Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated
                     pre-tax  after-tax   pre-tax     after-tax  after-tax
                     earning   earning    earning     earning      EPS
                     (NT$MN)   (NT$MN)    (NT$MN)     (NT$MN)     (NT$)
E.SUN Holdings        1,959     1,512      5,330       4,316       0.32
E.SUN Bank            1,728     1,298      4,615       3,665       0.37
E.SUN Securities        178       146        362         288       0.72
E.SUN VC                 70        67        454         447       1.21
Note:The above data are preliminary figures,which are not audited or
reviewed by CPA.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 101 M 2 187 M 2 187 M
Net income 2022 22 838 M 791 M 791 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 451 B 15 618 M 15 618 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 10 305
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,75 TWD
Average target price 30,72 TWD
Spread / Average Target -8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nan Chou Huang General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Mei Man Chen CFO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Yung Jen Huang Chairman
Feng Ou Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Cheng En Ke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.20.32%15 618
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%385 374
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.46%317 675
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%257 387
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.89%189 800
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.80%187 909