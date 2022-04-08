E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs th prliminary profit for itslf and all subsidiaris of Mar. 2022.
04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
2022/04/08
17:01:14
E.SUN FHC announces the preliminary profit for
itself and all subsidiaries of Mar. 2022.
2022/04/08
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:E.SUN FHC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A.
5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary profit of E.SUN FHC and its
subsidiaries for Mar. 2022.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Reporting the Company's Mar. 2022 preliminary profit,
Monthly Monthly Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated
pre-tax after-tax pre-tax after-tax after-tax
earning earning earning earning EPS
(NT$MN) (NT$MN) (NT$MN) (NT$MN) (NT$)
E.SUN Holdings 1,959 1,512 5,330 4,316 0.32
E.SUN Bank 1,728 1,298 4,615 3,665 0.37
E.SUN Securities 178 146 362 288 0.72
E.SUN VC 70 67 454 447 1.21
Note:The above data are preliminary figures,which are not audited or
reviewed by CPA.
