E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs th prliminary profit for itslf and all subsidiaris of Mar. 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:E.SUN FHC 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N.A. 5.Cause of occurrence:To announce the preliminary profit of E.SUN FHC and its subsidiaries for Mar. 2022. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Reporting the Company's Mar. 2022 preliminary profit, Monthly Monthly Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated pre-tax after-tax pre-tax after-tax after-tax earning earning earning earning EPS (NT$MN) (NT$MN) (NT$MN) (NT$MN) (NT$) E.SUN Holdings 1,959 1,512 5,330 4,316 0.32 E.SUN Bank 1,728 1,298 4,615 3,665 0.37 E.SUN Securities 178 146 362 288 0.72 E.SUN VC 70 67 454 447 1.21 Note:The above data are preliminary figures,which are not audited or reviewed by CPA.