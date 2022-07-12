E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs th rcord dat for 2021 dividnd through rtaind arning.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/12 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Stock dividend is circa NT$0.67 per share (total amount: NT$9,000,000,000) and Cash dividend is NT$0.67 per share (total amount:NT$8,947,582,000), total dividend is NT$17,947,582,000. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/30 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/31 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/04 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/04 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Shares purchased on or before 2022/07/27 are eligible for ex-rights and dividend. (2)Distribution date of cash dividends and stock dividends is provisionally set to be 2022/08/31. The actual distribution date will be according to the announcement on MOPS.