E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs th rcord dat for 2021 dividnd through rtaind arning.

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
16:08:53
Subject
E.SUN FHC announces the record date
for 2021 dividend through retained earning.
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/12
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividend is circa NT$0.67 per share (total amount: NT$9,000,000,000)
and Cash dividend is NT$0.67 per share (total amount:NT$8,947,582,000),
total dividend is NT$17,947,582,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/30
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/31
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/04
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/04
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Shares purchased on or before 2022/07/27 are eligible for
ex-rights and dividend.
(2)Distribution date of cash dividends and stock dividends is
provisionally set to be 2022/08/31. The actual distribution date
will be according to the announcement on MOPS.
E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022