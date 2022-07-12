Log in
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
27.05 TWD   -4.42%
E SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC announcs th rcord dat for 2021 dividnd through rtaind arning.
PU
E SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, Union Commrcial Bank PLC., announcs th matrial rsolution approvd by th annual gnral mting
PU
E.SUN FHC, ON BEHALF OF ITS SUBSIDIARY, UNION COMMERCIAL BANK PLC., ANNOUNCES THE MATERIAL RESOLUTION MADE BY ITS DIRECTORS'MEETING : No dividend distribution.
PU
E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs th rcord dat for 2021 dividnd through rtaind arning.

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 16:08:53
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC announces the record date
for 2021 dividend through retained earning.
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/12
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividend is circa NT$0.67 per share (total amount: NT$9,000,000,000)
and Cash dividend is NT$0.67 per share (total amount:NT$8,947,582,000),
total dividend is NT$17,947,582,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/30
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/31
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/04
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/04
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Shares purchased on or before 2022/07/27 are eligible for
ex-rights and dividend.
(2)Distribution date of cash dividends and stock dividends is
provisionally set to be 2022/08/31. The actual distribution date
will be according to the announcement on MOPS.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
