E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs that Frd Chn is appointd as financial officr

Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): Financial officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/04/18
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Fred Chen, Executive Vice President of E.SUN Bank.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): New replacement
6.Reason for the change: New replacement
7.Effective date: Upon approval by the board on 22th of Apr. 2022.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The proposal has been approved by Audit Committee,
and subject to the approval of the board on 22th of Apr. 2022.