E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs that Frd Chn is appointd as financial officr

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Financial officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/04/18 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: None 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Fred Chen, Executive Vice President of E.SUN Bank. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"): New replacement 6.Reason for the change: New replacement 7.Effective date: Upon approval by the board on 22th of Apr. 2022. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The proposal has been approved by Audit Committee, and subject to the approval of the board on 22th of Apr. 2022.