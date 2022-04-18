Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-14
33.30 TWD   -0.15%
E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC announcs that Frd Chn is appointd as financial officr

04/18/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 18:03:00
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC announces
that Fred Chen is appointed as financial officer
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives): Financial officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change: 2022/04/18
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Fred Chen, Executive Vice President of E.SUN Bank.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): New replacement
6.Reason for the change: New replacement
7.Effective date: Upon approval by the board on 22th of Apr. 2022.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The proposal has been approved by Audit Committee,
and subject to the approval of the board on 22th of Apr. 2022.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
