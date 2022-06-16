E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC is invitd to attnd onlin invstor confrnc hld by UBS.
06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/16
Time of announcement
14:01:10
Subject
E.SUN FHC is invited to attend online investor conference
held by UBS.
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1600
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Financial performance and business operation of 1Q22.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:22:06 UTC.