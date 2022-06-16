Log in
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-14
29.15 TWD   -1.02%
E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC is invitd to attnd onlin invstor confrnc hld by UBS.

06/16/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/16 Time of announcement 14:01:10
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC is invited to attend online investor conference
held by UBS.
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1600
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Financial performance and business operation of 1Q22.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 60 508 M 2 034 M 2 034 M
Net income 2022 21 918 M 737 M 737 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 389 B 13 087 M 13 087 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 10 191
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 29,15 TWD
Average target price 30,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nan Chou Huang General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Kuo-Rung Cheng Senior Associate-Finance Unit
Yung Jen Huang Chairman
Feng Ou Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Cheng En Ke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.3.92%13 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.97%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.29%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-16.90%147 546