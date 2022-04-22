Log in
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
32.20 TWD   -0.92%
E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Bank, announcs matrial rsolutions mad by its Board of Dirctors which acts on sharholdrs' mting's bhalf.

04/22/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 16:40:48
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary, E.SUN Bank,
announces material resolutions made by its Board of
Directors which acts on shareholders' meeting's behalf.
Date of events 2022/04/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:To discuss distribution of earnings and Ex-dividend record
date of E.SUN Bank of year 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Amendment of
Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:To
acknowledge operation report and financial statements of
E.SUN Bank of year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)To report status of remuneration to employees and directors of
E.SUN Bank for 2021.
(2)Capital increase by retained earnings of 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Distribution of earnings for 2020:about NT$0.48 per share for stock dividend
and about NT$0.73 per share for cash dividend, Total dividend amount
equivalent to NT$11,872,932,500.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 029 M 2 153 M 2 153 M
Net income 2022 22 838 M 780 M 780 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 430 B 14 686 M 14 686 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 10 305
Free-Float 94,4%
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 32,20 TWD
Average target price 30,70 TWD
Spread / Average Target -4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nan Chou Huang General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Mei Man Chen CFO, Director & Deputy Spokesman
Yung Jen Huang Chairman
Feng Ou Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Cheng En Ke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.14.80%14 686
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.91%383 468
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.54%313 696
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%252 233
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%184 387
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.42%181 081