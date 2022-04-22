E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Bank, announcs matrial rsolutions mad by its Board of Dirctors which acts on sharholdrs' mting's bhalf.
04/22/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
16:40:48
Subject
E.SUN FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary, E.SUN Bank,
announces material resolutions made by its Board of
Directors which acts on shareholders' meeting's behalf.
Date of events
2022/04/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:To discuss distribution of earnings and Ex-dividend record
date of E.SUN Bank of year 2021.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Amendment of
Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:To
acknowledge operation report and financial statements of
E.SUN Bank of year 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)To report status of remuneration to employees and directors of
E.SUN Bank for 2021.
(2)Capital increase by retained earnings of 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Distribution of earnings for 2020:about NT$0.48 per share for stock dividend
and about NT$0.73 per share for cash dividend, Total dividend amount
equivalent to NT$11,872,932,500.
