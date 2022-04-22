E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Bank, announcs matrial rsolutions mad by its Board of Dirctors which acts on sharholdrs' mting's bhalf.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:To discuss distribution of earnings and Ex-dividend record date of E.SUN Bank of year 2021. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:Amendment of Articles of Incorporation. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:To acknowledge operation report and financial statements of E.SUN Bank of year 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)To report status of remuneration to employees and directors of E.SUN Bank for 2021. (2)Capital increase by retained earnings of 2021. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Distribution of earnings for 2020:about NT$0.48 per share for stock dividend and about NT$0.73 per share for cash dividend, Total dividend amount equivalent to NT$11,872,932,500.