E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC,on bhalf of its subsidiary,.SUN Bank,announcs th donation to .SUN Voluntr & Social Wlfar Foundation.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/14 2.Reason for the donation:According to the resolution adopted on March 3rd 2008 by the 16th meeting of the 6th term Board of Directors and January 30th 2015 by the 6th meeting of the ninth term Board of Directors of E.SUN Bank. The donation is made to E.SUN Volunteer & Social Welfare Foundation for the purpose of E.SUN's Golden Seed Project,to build libraries for schools in remote areas. 3.Total amount of the donation:NT$ 3,525,502 4.Counterparty to the donation:E.SUN Volunteer & Social Welfare Foundation 5.Relationship with the Company:Related party 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None