    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC,on bhalf of its subsidiary,.SUN Bank,announcs th donation to .SUN Voluntr & Social Wlfar Foundation.

12/14/2021 | 02:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/14 Time of announcement 15:23:56
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC,on behalf of its subsidiary,E.SUN
Bank,announces the donation to E.SUN Volunteer & Social
Welfare Foundation.
Date of events 2021/12/14 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/14
2.Reason for the donation:According to the resolution adopted on March 3rd
2008 by the 16th meeting of the 6th term Board of Directors and January 30th
2015 by the 6th meeting of the ninth term Board of Directors of E.SUN Bank.
The donation is made to E.SUN Volunteer & Social Welfare Foundation for the
purpose of E.SUN's Golden Seed Project,to build libraries for schools in
remote areas.
3.Total amount of the donation:NT$ 3,525,502
4.Counterparty to the donation:E.SUN Volunteer & Social Welfare Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Related party
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
