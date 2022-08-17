Log in
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
28.30 TWD   -0.18%
E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary .SUN Bank,announcs th purchas of ral stat.

08/17/2022 | 06:24am EDT

08/17/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 18:13:44
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary
E.SUN Bank,announces the purchase of real estate.
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Share of Land located at No.268, Sanmin Section, Taoyuan District,
Taoyuan City
1F-2F unit F and G and 6 parking spaces of the building.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
The land area approximate 58.97 p'ing,
Total area is approximate 422.24 p'ing.(include parking space)
Total transaction volume is NTD 308,000,000.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Non-related person transactions
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N.A.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N.A.
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N.A.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:N.A.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Manner: price negotiation.
Reference basis: professional appraisal institution.
Decision Making Department: Approved by the Audit Committee of E.SUN Bank
and will submit to the Board of Directors of E.SUN Bank on 19th of Aug,2022.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:
DTZ Debenham Tie Leung Real Estate Appraiser Office,
The appraisal amount is NTD318,282,740.
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
LEE,KEN-YUAN
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:
(94)Bei Shi Gu Zi NO.79
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N.A.
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N.A.
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N.A.
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N.A.
17.Name of the CPA firm:N.A.
18.Name of the CPA:N.A.
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N.A.
20.Broker and broker's fee:N.A.
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For branch use.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N.A.
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:N.A.
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/19
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/08/17
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:N.A.
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N.A.
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N.A.
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Approved by the Audit Committee of E.SUN Bank and will submit to
the Board of Directors of E.SUN Bank on 19th of Aug, 2022.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
