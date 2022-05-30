Log in
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs 2021 x-rights and dividnd rcord dat for dividnd distribution.

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:26:46
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary, E.SUN
Venture Capital, announces 2021 Ex-rights and dividend
record date for dividend distribution.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/30
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend is NT$0.70
per share,with equivalent to total amount of NT$260,000,000.Stock dividend
is NT$2.16 per share,with equivalent to total amount of NT$800,000,000.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/07
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/08
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/09
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/13
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/13
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
