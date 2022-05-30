E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs 2021 x-rights and dividnd rcord dat for dividnd distribution.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/05/30 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend is NT$0.70 per share,with equivalent to total amount of NT$260,000,000.Stock dividend is NT$2.16 per share,with equivalent to total amount of NT$800,000,000. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/07 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/08 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/09 7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/13 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/13 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.