E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs disposal of its stak in CHO PHARMA, INC.

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/31 Time of announcement 21:03:53
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary,
E.SUN Venture Capital,
announces disposal of its stake in CHO PHARMA, INC.
Date of events 2022/03/31 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities: CHO PHARMA, INC.
2.Trading date:2021/12/09~2022/03/31
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Volume：3,149,000 shares
Unit：NT$110 per shares
Tatol Monetary Amount：NT$352million
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):Gain NT$263million
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:interested party
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
Current cumulative volume：4,030,146shares
Current cumulative amount：N.A
shareholding percentage of holdings of the security being traded：2.19%
status of any restriction of rights：None
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
To total assets：8.38%
To shareholder's equity：8.69%
To operating capital：NT$1,010,495 thousand
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
To realize profit
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N0
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:N0
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:N0
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/21
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:The case has been approved by
all directors in written consent ,and has been submitted to
the board of directors for future reference.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
