Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2884   TW0002884004

E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.

(2884)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs th acquisition of invst Rui Zhan Fund L.P.

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:27:17
Subject 
 E.SUN FHC, on behalf of its subsidiary, E.SUN
Venture Capital, announces the acquisition of invest
Rui Zhan Fund L.P.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
Rui Zhan Fund LP.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:
N.A.units,N.A. per unit,total NTD200,000,000.
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):
Trading counterparty:Rui Zhan L.P.
The counterparty is not a related party of E.SUN Venture Capital.
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer:N.A.
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time:N.A.
7.Matters related to the creditor's rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor's rights; if the
creditor's rights are creditor's rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor's rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):N.A.
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained):N.A.
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:
Capital contributions according to the capital call notices
restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:No.
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
transaction price was base on the Agreement
the decision making based on Board of Director's resolution
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N.A.
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:N.A.
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):N.A.
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder's equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
ratio to total assets:3.57%;ratio to shareholder's equity:3.63%;
Operating Capital:NTD966,801 thousands.
15.Broker and broker's fee:N.A.
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:
Long term Investment
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:
No.
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No.
19.Date of approval by board of directors:2022/05/30
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:N.A.
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction:N.A
22.Name of the CPA firm:N.A.
23.Name of the CPA:N.A.
24.License no.of the CPA:N.A.
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:No.

Disclaimer

E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
11:49aE SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs 2021 ..
PU
11:49aE SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs th ac..
PU
10:59aE SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs matri..
PU
10:59aE SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary .SUN Vntur Capital, announcs th cha..
PU
05/27E.SUN FHC, ON BEHALF OF E.SUN BANK, : Issue the 2nd Subordinated Financial Debt in 2022 w..
PU
05/26E SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC is invitd to attnd onlin invstor confrnc hld by Citi.
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 25, 2022
CI
05/23E SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary .SUN Bank, announcs transfr of prfo..
PU
05/13E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter En..
CI
04/22E SUN FINANCIAL : .SUN FHC, on bhalf of its subsidiary, .SUN Bank, announcs matrial rsolut..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 60 490 M 2 065 M 2 065 M
Net income 2022 21 836 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 401 B 13 700 M 13 700 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 191
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
E.SUN Financial Holding Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 30,05 TWD
Average target price 30,40 TWD
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nan Chou Huang General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Kuo-Rung Cheng Senior Associate-Finance Unit
Yung Jen Huang Chairman
Feng Ou Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Deputy General Manager
Cheng En Ke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY, LTD.4.81%13 404
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939