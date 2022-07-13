E SUN Financial : .SUN FHC will hold an analyst mting at 1500 on 15th of August, 2022.
07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: E.SUN FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY,LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
14:01:47
Subject
E.SUN FHC will hold an analyst meeting
at 1500 on 15th of August, 2022.
Date of events
2022/08/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:1500
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Live webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Financial performance and business operation of 2Q22.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
E.SUN Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:04 UTC.