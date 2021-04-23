Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. E-therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETX   GB00B2823H99

E-THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ETX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/22 11:35:06 am
19.7 GBX   --.--%
02:10aE THERAPEUTICS  : to receive two key milestone payments from Galapagos
PU
03/29E THERAPEUTICS  : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
03/29E THERAPEUTICS  : Names CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E therapeutics : to receive two key milestone payments from Galapagos

04/23/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

e-therapeutics plc

("e-therapeutics" or the "Company")

e-therapeutics to receive two key milestone payments from Galapagos

Oxford, UK, 23 April 2021 - e-therapeutics plc (AIM: ETX.L) announces that it has met two key milestones in its collaboration with Galapagos NV ("Galapagos"), a commercial stage company specialised in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, with a focus on inflammation, fibrosis and kidney disease. In line with its collaboration announced on 10 June 2020, the Company has met pre-defined operational and success-based milestones, resulting in two payments from Galapagos. Despite the global pandemic, the collaboration has remained on schedule.

e-therapeutics' proprietary, disease-agnostic computational platform centred around network biology enables in silico testing of millions of therapeutic hypotheses. This technology offers a solution to critical challenges in drug discovery through the generation and interrogation of in silico models of biological and disease processes. The Company leverages its platform to identify active compounds with associated mechanistic information as well as novel therapeutic targets.

Using its Network-driven Drug Discovery ("NDD") platform and know-how,e-therapeutics has successfully identified hit compounds against a specific biological process of interest to Galapagos involved in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF") and potentially in other fibrotic indications. Further to the initial computational phase of the project, experimental testing of the computationally predicted compound set was carried out in several relevant assays and yielded a hit rate orders of magnitude higher than industry standards for early phenotypic drug discovery. The companies will now work to characterise these hits further.

Under the terms of the agreement with Galapagos, e-therapeutics is eligible to receive additional milestone payments through pre-clinical and clinical development as well as commercial milestones. The Company remains free to explore partnering opportunities in all other areas of biology relating to IPF and fibrosis.

Ali Mortazavi, Chief Executive Officer of e-therapeutics, commented: "e-therapeutics'ability to model human disease processes effectively in silico addresses critical limitations of the drug discovery process. Our deeper understanding of underlying disease biology and ability to test millions of possible therapeutic interventions computationally ahead of experimental validation have the potential to mitigate late-stage,costly failures in drug development. The progress made to date in our collaboration with Galapagos to discover novel therapeutics in IPF and fibrosis is yet another validation of our technology platform, which can be applied to any therapeutic area."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure - Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

e-therapeutics plc

Ali Mortazavi, CEO

Tel: +44 (0)1993 883 125

Karl Keegan, CFO

www.etherapeutics.co.uk

Laura Roca-Alonso, CBO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Matthew Johnson/Caroline Rowe (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre/Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)

About e-therapeutics plc

e-therapeutics plc is an Oxford, UK-based company with a powerful computer-based approach to drug discovery, founded on its industry-leading expertise in network biology to fully capture disease complexity. The Company combines network science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, statistics and big data with expertise in drug discovery and development to transform the search for new medicines and intervention strategies.

e-therapeutics has developed an in silico laboratory that enables the rapid screening of millions of compounds and the identification of small subsets that are enriched for highly active hits. Its proprietary platform also has novel applications in functional genomics, being able to analyse complex genetic datasets, provide a deep understanding of pathological mechanisms and distil actionable insights for the discovery of novel drugs, biomarkers and diagnostics.

e-therapeutics has deployed and validated its disease-agnostic drug discovery platform both in house and with partners, including Novo Nordisk, Galapagos NV and a US-based, top 5 pharmaceutical company.

Disclaimer

e-Therapeutics plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about E-THERAPEUTICS PLC
02:10aE THERAPEUTICS  : to receive two key milestone payments from Galapagos
PU
03/29E THERAPEUTICS  : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
PU
03/29E THERAPEUTICS  : Names CFO
MT
03/01E THERAPEUTICS  : Appoints New Nonexecutive Chairman
MT
02/01E THERAPEUTICS  : RNA Therapeutics Platform Announced
PU
2020E THERAPEUTICS  : COVID-19 Project Update
PU
2020E THERAPEUTICS  : Rises 10% on Positive Compound Testing Results to Treat COVID-..
MT
2020E THERAPEUTICS  : Board Changes and Placing
PU
2019Suspended Woodford fund has sold around £100 million of assets
RE
2018E THERAPEUTICS  : Research Collaboration Agreement with Novo Nordisk
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,20 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 11,7 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,9 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 356x
EV / Sales 2022 383x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart E-THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
e-therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E-THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00 GBX
Last Close Price 19,70 GBX
Spread / Highest target -18,8%
Spread / Average Target -18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ahmad Ali Mortazavi Chief Executive Officer
Karl David Keegan Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Mervyn Jones Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Anthony Bretherton Non-Executive Director
Laura Roca-Alonso Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E-THERAPEUTICS PLC12.57%115
MODERNA, INC.62.25%67 889
LONZA GROUP AG-2.00%45 162
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.10%41 636
CELLTRION, INC.-19.78%35 463
SEAGEN INC.-17.98%26 741
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ