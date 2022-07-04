e therapeutics : Director Dealing and Issue of Equity

e-therapeutics plc (AIM: ETX), announces that on 4 July 2022, Professor Trevor Jones (Non-Executive Chairman of the Company) subscribed for a total of 43,913 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 17.22 pence per share.

The subscription monies paid for the New Ordinary Shares represent 50% of Professor Jones' Non-Executive Director fees net of tax paid during the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 in accordance with the agreement entered into with Professor Jones, previously announced on 5 October 2016, but which Preofessor Jones agreed, with effect from 1 October 2016, to invest 50% of his Non-Executive Director fees net of tax in new e-therapeutics' ordinary shares. Such new shares are issued to Professor Jones on the first business day after 31 December and 30 June in each year. The subscription price to be paid is the average of the closing mid-market price for the five busines days prior to the date of issue.

Following Admission, Professor Jones will be interested in a total of 1,123,391 ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company, representing approximately 0.22% of the Company's issued share capital.

Application has been made to AIM for the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission") and Admission is expected to occure at 8:00 a.m. on or around 11 July 2022. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights in issue will be 514,614,982. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1 Details of the person discharding managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Trevor Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name e-therapeutics plc b) LEI 21380049RHSSJXWKYT18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence ISIN: GB00B2823H99 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 43,913 ordinary shares at a price of 17.22 pence per share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume -Price 43,913 ordinary shares 17.22 pence per share Aggregated value: £7,561.82 e) Date of the transaction 4 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

