e therapeutics : Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2021

Collaboration with Galapagos NV ("Galapagos") announced

In June 2020, the Company announced a collaboration with Galapagos to identify new therapeutic approaches to modulate a specific mechanism involved in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis ("IPF"). Significant progression has been made on this collaboration during the year and post period, this collaboration has achieved two success-based milestones. The Company remains in business development discussions for both network-driven and functional genomics technologies with multiple potential partners.

Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") launched

During the year, a SAB was created. Headed by Dr Paul Burke, with members Dr Bill Harte and Professor John Mattick, who all have considerable industry experience and will provide strategic advice and insight on transforming the drug discovery process.

COVID-19 project

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company initiated a project to identify approved and known drugs, both alone and as synergistic combinations, that could rapidly be repositioned for the treatment of COVID-19.

Compounds identified through the Company's network-driven discovery platform have been tested by Wuxi App Tec in cell-based assays and show potent anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity. This activity is expected to be generically applicable, raising the prospect of utility against both existing and new emergent strains of coronavirus.