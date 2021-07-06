Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. E-therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETX   GB00B2823H99

E-THERAPEUTICS PLC

(ETX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 11:35:17 am
21.95 GBX   +2.09%
02:40aE THERAPEUTICS  : Director Dealing and Issue of Equity
PU
07/02E THERAPEUTICS  : Further milestone in Galapagos collaboration
PU
06/16E THERAPEUTICS  : 2021 AGM Proxy Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

e therapeutics : Director Dealing and Issue of Equity

07/06/2021 | 02:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

e-therapeutics plc

("e-therapeutics" or "the Company")

Director Dealing and Issue of Equity

Oxford, UK, 6 July 2021 - e-therapeutics plc (AIM: ETX) announces that on 6 July 2021, Professor Trevor Jones, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, subscribed for a total of 30,052 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares") at a price of 22.88 pence per share. The subscription monies paid for the New Ordinary Shares represent 50% of Professor Jones' Non- Executive Director fees net of tax paid during the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 in accordance with the agreement entered into with Professor Jones, previously announced on 5 October 2016, by which Professor Jones agreed, with effect from 1 October 2016, to invest 50% of his annual Non-Executive Director fees net of tax in new e-therapeutics' ordinary shares. Such new shares are issued to Professor Jones on the first business day after 31 December and 30 June in each year. The subscription price to be paid is the average of the closing mid-market price for the five business days prior to the date of issue.

Following Admission, Professor Jones will be interested in a total of 1,062,007 ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company, representing approximately 0.21% of the Company's issued share capital.

Application has been made to AIM for the admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ("Admission") and Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 a.m. on or around 9 July 2021. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights in issue will be 514,553,598. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Trevor Jones

  • Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/

Initial notification

Amendment

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

e-therapeutics plc

b) LEI

21380049RHSSJXWKYT18

  • Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence

instrument, type of

instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B2823H99

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

30,052 ordinary shares at a price of 22.88 pence per share

d)

Aggregated information

30,052 ordinary shares

- Aggregated volume

22.88 pence per share

- Price

Aggregated value: £6,876.07

e)

Date of the transaction

6 July 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

e-therapeutics plc

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Matthew Johnson/Caroline Rowe (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre/Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)

About e-therapeutics plc

e-therapeutics plc is an Oxford, UK-based company with a powerful computer-based approach to drug discovery, founded on its industry-leading expertise in network biology to fully capture disease complexity. The Company combines network science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, statistics and big data with expertise in drug discovery and development to transform the search for new medicines and intervention strategies.

e-therapeutics has developed an in silico laboratory that enables the rapid screening of millions of compounds and the identification of small subsets that are enriched for highly active hits. Its proprietary platform also has novel applications in functional genomics, being able to analyse complex genetic datasets, provide a deep understanding of pathological mechanisms and distil actionable insights for the discovery of novel drugs, biomarkers and diagnostics.

e-therapeutics has deployed and validated its disease-agnostic drug discovery platform both in house and with partners, including Novo Nordisk, Galapagos NV and a US-based, top 5 pharmaceutical company.

Disclaimer

e-Therapeutics plc published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 06:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about E-THERAPEUTICS PLC
02:40aE THERAPEUTICS  : Director Dealing and Issue of Equity
PU
07/02E THERAPEUTICS  : Further milestone in Galapagos collaboration
PU
06/16E THERAPEUTICS  : 2021 AGM Proxy Results
PU
06/02E THERAPEUTICS  : Senior Management Appointment and Grant of Options
PU
05/21E THERAPEUTICS  : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Posting of Annual Report ..
PU
05/21E THERAPEUTICS  : Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2021
PU
05/13E THERAPEUTICS  : Final Results for the Year Ended 31 January 2021
PU
05/13E THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (ETX.L) E-THERAPEUTICS Posts FY21 Loss GBX-0.99
MT
05/13E THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (ETX.L) E-THERAPEUTICS Posts FY21 Revenue GBP31..
MT
04/23e-Therapeutics Expects to Receive Payments From Galapagos
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,32 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
Net income 2021 -3,68 M -5,12 M -5,12 M
Net cash 2021 13,0 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 113 M 156 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales 2021 206x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart E-THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
e-therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E-THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 0,22 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ahmad Ali Mortazavi Chief Executive Officer
Karl David Keegan Chief Financial Officer
Trevor Mervyn Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Anthony Bretherton Non-Executive Director
Laura Roca-Alonso Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E-THERAPEUTICS PLC25.43%135
MODERNA, INC.124.27%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG15.23%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.06%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-23.96%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-10.20%28 525