e therapeutics : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

e-therapeutics plc

("e-therapeutics" or "the Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Posting of Annual Report and Accounts

Oxford, 21 May 2021 - e-therapeutics plc (AIM: ETX), the drug discovery company, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2021, which includes the notice of its 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), have been posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at https://www.etherapeutics.co.uk/investors/reports-results/

The AGM will be held at 13:00 on 16 June 2021 at 17 Blenheim Office Park, Long Hanborough, Oxfordshire, OX29 8LN with the minimum attendance required to form a quorum. Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person but are encouraged to complete proxy forms appointing the Chair of the meeting as their proxy so that they can be represented.

Shareholders who wish to register their votes on the resolutions to be put to the AGM should do so by completing and signing the proxy form that accompanies the notice of the AGM (or appoint a proxy electronically if their shares are held in CREST) in accordance with the instructions printed on the proxy form.

Please complete and return the form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event so that it is received by the Company's registrar, Neville Registers Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, B62 8HD not later than 13:00. on 14 June 2021.

Despite not being able to attend the AGM, the Company encourages shareholders to ask questions and engage by e-mailing questions to contact@etherapeutics.co.ukwith the subject "AGM" no later than 11 June 2021. Questions will be considered and answered following the AGM and the responses to questions will be provided on the Company's website.

If you do not have a proxy form and believe that you should have one, or if you have any additional queries on voting, please contact Neville Registrars Limited.

-Ends- Enquiries: e-therapeutics plc Tel: +44 (0)1993 883 125 Ali Mortazavi, CEO www.etherapeutics.co.uk Karl Keegan, CFO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and BrokerTel: +44(0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson/Caroline Rowe (Corporate Finance)

Vadim Alexandre/Rob Rees (Corporate Broking)

About e-therapeutics plc

e-therapeutics plc is an Oxford, UK-based company with a powerful computer-based approach to drug discovery, founded on its industry-leading expertise in network biology to fully capture disease complexity. The Company combines network science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, statistics and big data with expertise in drug discovery and development to transform the search for new medicines and intervention strategies.

e-therapeutics has developed an in silico laboratory that enables the rapid screening of millions of compounds and the identification of small subsets that are enriched for highly active hits. Its proprietary platform also has novel applications in functional genomics, being able to analyse complex genetic datasets, provide a deep understanding of pathological mechanisms and distil actionable insights for the discovery of novel drugs, biomarkers and diagnostics.