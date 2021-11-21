Log in
E2 Metals : 16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discovery

11/21/2021 | 05:24pm EST
ASX Announcement

only

16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discovery

22 November 2021

E2 Metals (E2 or the Company) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold

mineralisation from the first scout holes at Andrea Sur.

use

Highlights

Andrea Sur is located 2.5 kilometres west of Malvina and is within the western extension of the

Conserrat epithermal vein field which remains largely untested by drilling

While the prospect area is concealed by 5-10mof shallow cover, drilling was designed to test

personal

beneath a float train of epithermal vein boulders extending for over 150m strike.

Two shallow Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes were completed on two sections spaced 120m

apart. Significant gold and silver assay results include:

CORC-183:

16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag (15.5gpt AuEq) from 31m, inc.

2m at 108gpt Au, 53gpt Ag (109gpt AuEq) from 32m

CORC-190:

4m at 3gpt Au, 11gpt Ag (3.2gpt AuEq) from 29m

Mineralisation is open in all directions and can be traced over 1200m strike in gradient array IP

geophysical images

Andrea Sur is located 500m south of the Andrea Silica Cap which is analogous to the Silica Cap

gold and silver deposit at Cerro Negro (Newmont) and now represents a high-priority drill target

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Todd Williams states: "The discovery of high-grade

mineralisation at Andrea Sur is important for two reasons: Firstly, it is the westernmost discovery made to

For

date at the Conserrat project, significantly expanding the footprint of this emerging gold and silver district.

Secondly, it turns a spotlight on adjacent structures that have never been drill tested, such as Andrea, a prospect that is host to a prominent silica alteration cap geologically similar to those that overly mineralised epithermal veins elsewhere in the Deseado Massif, such as Newmont's Silica Cap deposit at Cerro Negro. We look forward to updating investors as we progress this new and exciting discovery."

E2 Metals Limited

Directors / Secretary

Address

ABN: 34 116 865 546

Todd Williams

Level 4, 100 Albert Road

ASX Code: E2M

South Melbourne VIC 3205

Managing Director

P: +61 3 9692 7222

Peter Mullens

Issued Capital

F: +61 3 9077 9233

Chair

E: info@e2metals.com.au

Melanie Leydin

150.5M fully paid

ordinary shares

Non-Executive Director & Secretary

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Overview

E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).

Figure 1: Conserrat Project

Andrea Sur is located in the western project area approximately 2.5 kilometers west of the recently announced Malvina discovery (see ASX Announcement, 1 November 2021, Further high-gradegold and silver demonstrate scale at Malvina).

Gold and silver assay results have been received for 2 scout Reverse Circulation (RC) holes totaling 129m (see Figure 2 & Table 1). Drill samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay.

16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

1

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Table 1: Drill hole collars

Coordinates stated in WGS84 UTM 19S

Prospect

Hole

Method

Easting

Northing

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

(mE)

(mN)

(m)

(°)

(°)

(m)

Andrea Sur

CORC-183

RC

532320

4649771

293

-60

210

66

Andrea Sur

CORC-190

RC

532224

4649836

293

-60

210

63

Discussion

Andrea Sur

At Andrea Sur the surface geology is dominated by younger lake sediments and colluvium and outcrop is sparse. The prospect was prioritised on the basis of epithermal vein boulders extending over 150m strike. While the veins were weakly mineralised (max values 2.2gpt Au, 17gpt Ag), vein textures included banded colloform-crustiform (see Figure 3) quartz typical of high-grade gold and silver veins elsewhere at Conserrat (e.g., Malvina and Mia).

Two shallow RC drill holes were completed on two sections spaced 120m apart. Samples in the mineralised intervals were dry and had sample weights consistent with full recovery.

Significant gold and silver assay results (see Table 2) include:

CORC-183: 16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag (15.5gpt AuEq) from 31m, inc. 2m at 108gpt Au, 53gpt Ag (109gpt AuEq) from 32m

CORC-190: 4m at 3gpt Au, 11gpt Ag (3.2gpt AuEq) from 29m

Table 2: Significant gold and silver assay results

Hole ID

From

To

Sample

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Statement

CORC-183

31

32

42618

0.31

6.46

16m at 15.3gpt Au, 22gpt Ag from 31m, inc.

32

33

42619

21.75

65.21

2m at 108gpt Au, 53gpt Ag from 32m

33

34

42621

193.99

41.07

34

35

42622

2.09

44.85

35

36

42623

1.1

35.86

36

37

42624

3.26

20.46

37

38

42626

0.91

12.43

38

39

42627

0.34

6.05

39

40

42628

0.29

12.42

40

41

42629

3.21

25

41

42

42630

0.25

15.74

42

43

42631

0.12

8.48

43

44

42632

0.89

12.85

44

45

42633

3.36

16.71

45

46

42634

8.52

16.12

46

47

42635

3.84

11.45

CORC-190

30

31

42689

1.44

4.88

4m at 3gpt Au, 11gpt Ag from 29m

30

31

42690

3.05

20.47

31

32

42691

5.76

15.08

32

33

42692

1.85

4.24

16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

2

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Figure 2: Andrea Sur drill hole location plan

Figure 3: Drilling at Andrea Sur - Inset: epithermal vein float with 0.2gpt Au. Foreground: Adrea Sur prospect and

shallow lake sediment cover. Background: Andrea Silica Cap target

16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

3

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Figure 4: Andrea Sur cross section: hole CORC-183

Bonanza gold mineralisation (maximum grade 193gpt Au) reports to a strongly oxidised colloform- crustiform quartz vein with intense hematite-limonite alteration. The vein was intercepted in both drill holes and is interpreted to strike northwest (315 degrees) and has a shallow dip to the northeast. Mineralisation on the footwall of the vein in CORC-183 corresponds to intervals logged as having varying percentages of quartz veinlets and opaline quartz in the RC chips. The mineralised vein is hosted within an ignimbrite sequence (Quartz eye tuff) that passes down into andesite. From limited drilling, mineralisation has been defined over 120m strike and is open along strike and at depth.

Importantly, Andrea Sur is the westernmost discovery made to date within the project and significantly expands the dimensions of the Conserrat vein field. Mineralisation is hosted within a 'blind' structure that is mapped for over 1200m in gradient array IP geophysical images and potentially represents the continuation of the Ro and Florencia Norte trends (see Figure 5).

The discovery is also located 500m south of the Andrea Silica Cap target which is host to silica alteration typical of the upper levels of an epithermal vein system. The alteration cap is coincident to a silver soil anomaly with maximum values of 1.3gpt Ag and measured dimensions of 600m by 150m (see Figure 2). Drilling of similar targets elsewhere in the Deseado Massif has led to significant blind discoveries (e.g., Silica Cap, Cerro Negro).

Next Steps

Immediate drill priorities for Andrea Sur include:

  1. Follow up drilling down dip and along strike from CODD-183 (16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag)
  2. Ongoing scout drilling along the host structure on sections spaced 100m apart f
  3. First scout holes into the Andrea Silica Cap target

16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

E2 Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
