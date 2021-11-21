E2 Metals : 16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discovery
11/21/2021 | 05:24pm EST
ASX Announcement
only
16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discovery
22 November 2021
E2 Metals (E2 or the Company) is pleased to announce the discovery of significant gold
mineralisation from the first scout holes at Andrea Sur.
use
Highlights
•Andrea Sur is located 2.5 kilometres west of Malvina and is within the western extension of the
Conserrat epithermal vein field which remains largely untested by drilling
• While the prospect area is concealed by5-10mof shallow cover, drilling was designed to test
personal
beneath a float train of epithermal vein boulders extending for over 150m strike.
• Two shallow Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes were completed on two sections spaced 120m
apart. Significant gold and silver assay results include:
CORC-183:
16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag (15.5gpt AuEq) from 31m, inc.
2m at 108gpt Au, 53gpt Ag (109gpt AuEq) from 32m
CORC-190:
4m at 3gpt Au, 11gpt Ag (3.2gpt AuEq) from 29m
• Mineralisation is open in all directions and can be traced over 1200m strike in gradient array IP
geophysical images
•Andrea Sur is located 500m south of the Andrea Silica Cap which is analogous to the Silica Cap
gold and silver deposit at Cerro Negro (Newmont) and now represents a high-priority drill target
Commenting on the results, Managing Director Todd Williams states: "The discovery ofhigh-grade
mineralisation at Andrea Sur is important for two reasons: Firstly, it is the westernmost discovery made to
For
date at the Conserrat project, significantly expanding the footprint of this emerging gold and silver district.
Secondly, it turns a spotlight on adjacent structures that have never been drill tested, such as Andrea, a prospect that is host to a prominent silica alteration cap geologically similar to those that overly mineralised epithermal veins elsewhere in the Deseado Massif, such as Newmont's Silica Cap deposit at Cerro Negro. We look forward to updating investors as we progress this new and exciting discovery."
E2 Metals Limited
Directors / Secretary
Address
ABN: 34 116 865 546
Todd Williams
Level 4, 100 Albert Road
ASX Code: E2M
South Melbourne VIC 3205
Managing Director
P: +61 3 9692 7222
Peter Mullens
Issued Capital
F: +61 3 9077 9233
Chair
E: info@e2metals.com.au
Melanie Leydin
150.5M fully paid
ordinary shares
Non-Executive Director & Secretary
ASX Announcement
For personal use only
Overview
E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).
Figure 1: Conserrat Project
Andrea Sur is located in the western project area approximately 2.5 kilometers west of the recently announced Malvina discovery (see ASX Announcement, 1 November 2021, Furtherhigh-gradegold and silver demonstrate scale at Malvina).
Gold and silver assay results have been received for 2 scout Reverse Circulation (RC) holes totaling 129m (see Figure 2 & Table 1). Drill samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay.
16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
1
ASX Announcement
For personal use only
Table 1: Drill hole collars
Coordinates stated in WGS84 UTM 19S
Prospect
Hole
Method
Easting
Northing
RL
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
(mE)
(mN)
(m)
(°)
(°)
(m)
Andrea Sur
CORC-183
RC
532320
4649771
293
-60
210
66
Andrea Sur
CORC-190
RC
532224
4649836
293
-60
210
63
Discussion
Andrea Sur
At Andrea Sur the surface geology is dominated by younger lake sediments and colluvium and outcrop is sparse. The prospect was prioritised on the basis of epithermal vein boulders extending over 150m strike. While the veins were weakly mineralised (max values 2.2gpt Au, 17gpt Ag), vein textures included banded colloform-crustiform (see Figure 3) quartz typical of high-grade gold and silver veins elsewhere at Conserrat (e.g., Malvina and Mia).
Two shallow RC drill holes were completed on two sections spaced 120m apart. Samples in the mineralised intervals were dry and had sample weights consistent with full recovery.
Significant gold and silver assay results (see Table 2) include:
CORC-183: 16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag (15.5gpt AuEq) from 31m, inc. 2m at 108gpt Au, 53gpt Ag (109gpt AuEq) from 32m
CORC-190: 4m at 3gpt Au, 11gpt Ag (3.2gpt AuEq) from 29m
Table 2: Significant gold and silver assay results
Hole ID
From
To
Sample
Au (gpt)
Ag (gpt)
Statement
CORC-183
31
32
42618
0.31
6.46
16m at 15.3gpt Au, 22gpt Ag from 31m, inc.
32
33
42619
21.75
65.21
2m at 108gpt Au, 53gpt Ag from 32m
33
34
42621
193.99
41.07
34
35
42622
2.09
44.85
35
36
42623
1.1
35.86
36
37
42624
3.26
20.46
37
38
42626
0.91
12.43
38
39
42627
0.34
6.05
39
40
42628
0.29
12.42
40
41
42629
3.21
25
41
42
42630
0.25
15.74
42
43
42631
0.12
8.48
43
44
42632
0.89
12.85
44
45
42633
3.36
16.71
45
46
42634
8.52
16.12
46
47
42635
3.84
11.45
CORC-190
30
31
42689
1.44
4.88
4m at 3gpt Au, 11gpt Ag from 29m
30
31
42690
3.05
20.47
31
32
42691
5.76
15.08
32
33
42692
1.85
4.24
16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
2
ASX Announcement
For personal use only
Figure 2: Andrea Sur drill hole location plan
Figure 3: Drilling at Andrea Sur - Inset: epithermal vein float with 0.2gpt Au. Foreground: Adrea Sur prospect and
shallow lake sediment cover. Background: Andrea Silica Cap target
16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
3
ASX Announcement
For personal use only
Figure 4: Andrea Sur cross section: hole CORC-183
Bonanza gold mineralisation (maximum grade 193gpt Au) reports to a strongly oxidised colloform- crustiform quartz vein with intense hematite-limonite alteration. The vein was intercepted in both drill holes and is interpreted to strike northwest (315 degrees) and has a shallow dip to the northeast. Mineralisation on the footwall of the vein in CORC-183 corresponds to intervals logged as having varying percentages of quartz veinlets and opaline quartz in the RC chips. The mineralised vein is hosted within an ignimbrite sequence (Quartz eye tuff) that passes down into andesite. From limited drilling, mineralisation has been defined over 120m strike and is open along strike and at depth.
Importantly, Andrea Sur is the westernmost discovery made to date within the project and significantly expands the dimensions of the Conserrat vein field. Mineralisation is hosted within a 'blind' structure that is mapped for over 1200m in gradient array IP geophysical images and potentially represents the continuation of the Ro and Florencia Norte trends (see Figure 5).
The discovery is also located 500m south of the Andrea Silica Cap target which is host to silica alteration typical of the upper levels of an epithermal vein system. The alteration cap is coincident to a silver soil anomaly with maximum values of 1.3gpt Ag and measured dimensions of 600m by 150m (see Figure 2). Drilling of similar targets elsewhere in the Deseado Massif has led to significant blind discoveries (e.g., Silica Cap, Cerro Negro).
Next Steps
Immediate drill priorities for Andrea Sur include:
Follow up drilling down dip and along strike from CODD-183 (16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag)
Ongoing scout drilling along the host structure on sections spaced 100m apart f
First scout holes into the Andrea Silica Cap target
16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discvoery E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
E2 Metals Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:23:04 UTC.