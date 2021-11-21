E2 Metals : 16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discovery

Overview

E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).

Figure 1: Conserrat Project

Andrea Sur is located in the western project area approximately 2.5 kilometers west of the recently announced Malvina discovery (see ASX Announcement, 1 November 2021, Further high-gradegold and silver demonstrate scale at Malvina).

Gold and silver assay results have been received for 2 scout Reverse Circulation (RC) holes totaling 129m (see Figure 2 & Table 1). Drill samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay.