E2 Metals : Bonanza silver at Malvina- 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag

02/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
ASX Announcement

only

Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag

4 February 2022

E2 Metals (E2 or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results for the Malvina and Andrea Sur prospects.

Andrea Sur prospects.

use

Highlights

Ongoing infill and step-out drilling at Malvina continues to deliver high-grade silver and gold

mineralisation, including:

CODD-253:

14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag (45gpt AuEq) from 67m inc.

personal

7m at 17gpt Au, 4759gpt Ag (85gpt AuEq) from 67m, and

1m at 66gpt Au, 19,381gpt Ag (343gpt AuEq) from 72m

Bonanza silver mineralisation is associated with a banded colloform-crustiform epithermal vein

with native silver in drill core samples

The hole is 50 vertical meters below previously reported hole CODD-188 which returned 4m at

1gpt Au, 67gpt Ag (2gpt AuEq) from 17m, showing that grades improve at depth.

Infill drilling at Andrea Sur has returned further high-grade mineralisation, including

CORC-240:

16m at 2.6gpt Au, 9gpt Ag (2.7gpt AuEq) from 22m inc.

6m at 5.4gpt Au, 3gpt Ag (5.5gpt AuEq) from 25m

CODD-237:

19m at 1.9gpt Au, 14gpt Ag (2.1gpt AuEq) from 40m inc.

2m at 11.8gpt Au, 28gpt Ag (12.2gpt AuEq) from 55.6m

For

Mineralisation is open down dip on both sections.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Todd Williams states: With up to 20 kilograms silver

in individual assays, these results from CODD-253 are the best we've seen to date at Conserrat. Malvina is

the first precious metal epithermal vein discovered by E2 under shallow basalt cover. High-grade

mineralisation like that encountered at Malvina rarely occurs in isolation and one goal of the current 6000m

drill program is to discover more mineralised shoots just like this in adjacent structures.

2Gold equivalent grades calculated at spot price of USD$1750/oz gold and USD$25/oz silver (Au + Ag/70)

:

E2 Metals Limited

Directors / Secretary

Address

ABN: 34 116 865 546

Todd Williams

Level 4, 100 Albert Road

ASX Code: E2M

South Melbourne VIC 3205

Managing Director

P: +61 3 9692 7222

Peter Mullens

Issued Capital

F: +61 3 9077 9233

Chair

E: info@e2metals.com.au

Melanie Leydin

150.5M fully paid

ordinary shares

Non-Executive Director & Secretary

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Overview

E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).

Figure 1: Conserrat Project

Gold and silver assay results are reported for 25 holes for 2401m from the Malvina, Andrea Sur and surrounding prospects (see Table 2 and 3). Drill core samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay.

Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

1

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Figure 2: Malvina drill hole location plan

Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

2

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Results

Malvina

Malvina is host to a largely concealed silver and gold mineralised vein and structure located in the central project area (see Figure 2). Since October when the first assay results were announced (see ASX Announcement, 5 October 2021, Gold and silver assays confirm Malvina discovery), step-out and infill drilling has defined three meter-scale banded colloform-crustiform quartz veins (termed M1 to M3) within a structural corridor that continues from Uma to Malvina Oeste for over 1 kilometer strike.

Infill drilling at the prospect is on sections spaced 50 to 25m apart testing the M1, M2 and M3 veins over 400m strike length and 150 vertical meters below the surface. Mineralised veins are within a homogenous ignimbrite sequence (white lithic tuff) and are distinguished by moderate oxidation and malachite (copper oxide) staining.

To date, high-grade mineralisation is defined by 18 drill holes over a 325m strike with a weighted average grade of 2.6gpt Au and 752gpt Ag (13.3gpt AuEq) over 4.7m (downhole width).

New high-grade drill results include:

Section 534745E

CODD-253: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag (45gpt AuEq) from 67m inc. 7m at 17gpt Au, 4759gpt Ag (85gpt AuEq) from 67m, and 1m at 66gpt Au, 19,381gpt Ag (343gpt AuEq) from 72m

Bonanza silver mineralisation is associated with a banded colloform-crustiform epithermal vein with native silver in drill core samples. True widths are estimated to be 50% to 70% of reported widths.

The hole is 50 vertical meters below hole CODD-188 which returned 4m at 1gpt Au, 67gpt Ag (2gpt AuEq) from 17m (see ASX announcement, 16 December 2021, Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor) showing that grades improve at depth (see Figure 2).

Mineralisation remains open at depth and to the northwest (see Figure 3).

Table 1: Hole CODD-253 gold and silver assay results

Hole ID

Sample

From

To

Au

Ag

AuEq*70

Statement

(gpt)

(gpt)

(gpt)

CODD-253

37831

67

68

0.03

1113

15.9

14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag from 67m, inc.

37832

68

69

0.03

374

5.4

7m at 17gpt Au, 4759gpt Ag from 67m, and

37833

69

70

1.26

1753

26

37834

70

71

0.04

10.3

0.2

37835

71

72

15.3

5,124

88.5

37836

72

73

66.3

19,380

343

1m at 66gpt Au, 19,381gpt Ag from 72m

37837

73

74

36.1

5,555

115

37838

74

75

0.7

504

7.9

37839

75

77

0.4

690

10.3

37841

77

78

0.29

137

2.2

37842

78

79

0.13

56.1

0.9

37843

79

80

0.12

138

2.1

37844

80

81

0.12

41.9

0.7

Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

3

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Figure 3: Malvina long section

Figure 4: Malvina cross section

Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

E2 Metals Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,20 M -3,67 M -3,67 M
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 7,80 M 7,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,9 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Todd Williams Managing Director
Peter James Mullens Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E2 METALS LIMITED-8.62%28
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.80%167 358
RIO TINTO PLC9.71%120 791
GLENCORE PLC7.28%71 335
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.16%54 660
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.47%33 342