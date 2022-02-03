E2 Metals : Bonanza silver at Malvina- 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag
02/03/2022 | 05:56pm EST
ASX Announcement
Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag
4 February 2022
E2 Metals (E2 or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results for the Malvina and
Andrea Sur prospects.
Highlights
• Ongoing infill and step-out drilling at Malvina continues to deliver high-grade silver and gold
mineralisation, including:
CODD-253:
14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag (45gpt AuEq) from 67m inc.
7m at 17gpt Au, 4759gpt Ag (85gpt AuEq) from 67m, and
1m at 66gpt Au, 19,381gpt Ag (343gpt AuEq) from 72m
• Bonanza silver mineralisation is associated with a banded colloform-crustiform epithermal vein
with native silver in drill core samples
• The hole is 50 vertical meters below previously reported hole CODD-188 which returned 4m at
1gpt Au, 67gpt Ag (2gpt AuEq) from 17m, showing that grades improve at depth.
• Infill drilling at Andrea Sur has returned further high-grade mineralisation, including
CORC-240:
16m at 2.6gpt Au, 9gpt Ag (2.7gpt AuEq) from 22m inc.
6m at 5.4gpt Au, 3gpt Ag (5.5gpt AuEq) from 25m
CODD-237:
19m at 1.9gpt Au, 14gpt Ag (2.1gpt AuEq) from 40m inc.
2m at 11.8gpt Au, 28gpt Ag (12.2gpt AuEq) from 55.6m
• Mineralisation is open down dip on both sections.
Commenting on the results, Managing Director Todd Williams states: With up to 20 kilograms silver
in individual assays, these results from CODD-253 are the best we've seen to date at Conserrat. Malvina is
the first precious metal epithermal vein discovered by E2 under shallow basalt cover. High-grade
mineralisation like that encountered at Malvina rarely occurs in isolation and one goal of the current 6000m
drill program is to discover more mineralised shoots just like this in adjacent structures.
2Gold equivalent grades calculated at spot price of USD$1750/oz gold and USD$25/oz silver (Au + Ag/70)
:
Overview
E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).
Figure 1: Conserrat Project
Gold and silver assay results are reported for 25 holes for 2401m from the Malvina, Andrea Sur and surrounding prospects (see Table 2 and 3). Drill core samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay.
Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
Figure 2: Malvina drill hole location plan
Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
Results
Malvina
Malvina is host to a largely concealed silver and gold mineralised vein and structure located in the central project area (see Figure 2). Since October when the first assay results were announced (see ASX Announcement, 5 October 2021, Gold and silver assays confirm Malvina discovery), step-out and infill drilling has defined three meter-scale banded colloform-crustiform quartz veins (termed M1 to M3) within a structural corridor that continues from Uma to Malvina Oeste for over 1 kilometer strike.
Infill drilling at the prospect is on sections spaced 50 to 25m apart testing the M1, M2 and M3 veins over 400m strike length and 150 vertical meters below the surface. Mineralised veins are within a homogenous ignimbrite sequence (white lithic tuff) and are distinguished by moderate oxidation and malachite (copper oxide) staining.
To date, high-grade mineralisation is defined by 18 drill holes over a 325m strike with a weighted average grade of 2.6gpt Au and 752gpt Ag (13.3gpt AuEq) over 4.7m (downhole width).
New high-grade drill results include:
Section 534745E
CODD-253: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag (45gpt AuEq) from 67m inc. 7m at 17gpt Au, 4759gpt Ag (85gpt AuEq) from 67m, and 1m at 66gpt Au, 19,381gpt Ag (343gpt AuEq) from 72m
Bonanza silver mineralisation is associated with a banded colloform-crustiform epithermal vein with native silver in drill core samples. True widths are estimated to be 50% to 70% of reported widths.
The hole is 50 vertical meters below hole CODD-188 which returned 4m at 1gpt Au, 67gpt Ag (2gpt AuEq) from 17m (see ASX announcement, 16 December 2021, Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor) showing that grades improve at depth (see Figure 2).
Mineralisation remains open at depth and to the northwest (see Figure 3).
Table 1: Hole CODD-253 gold and silver assay results
Hole ID
Sample
From
To
Au
Ag
AuEq*70
Statement
(gpt)
(gpt)
(gpt)
CODD-253
37831
67
68
0.03
1113
15.9
14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag from 67m, inc.
37832
68
69
0.03
374
5.4
7m at 17gpt Au, 4759gpt Ag from 67m, and
37833
69
70
1.26
1753
26
37834
70
71
0.04
10.3
0.2
37835
71
72
15.3
5,124
88.5
37836
72
73
66.3
19,380
343
1m at 66gpt Au, 19,381gpt Ag from 72m
37837
73
74
36.1
5,555
115
37838
74
75
0.7
504
7.9
37839
75
77
0.4
690
10.3
37841
77
78
0.29
137
2.2
37842
78
79
0.13
56.1
0.9
37843
79
80
0.12
138
2.1
37844
80
81
0.12
41.9
0.7
Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
Figure 3: Malvina long section
Figure 4: Malvina cross section
Bonanza silver at Malvina: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag E2 Metals Limited•www.e2metals.com.au
