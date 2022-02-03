E2 Metals : Bonanza silver at Malvina- 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag

Results

Malvina

Malvina is host to a largely concealed silver and gold mineralised vein and structure located in the central project area (see Figure 2). Since October when the first assay results were announced (see ASX Announcement, 5 October 2021, Gold and silver assays confirm Malvina discovery), step-out and infill drilling has defined three meter-scale banded colloform-crustiform quartz veins (termed M1 to M3) within a structural corridor that continues from Uma to Malvina Oeste for over 1 kilometer strike.

Infill drilling at the prospect is on sections spaced 50 to 25m apart testing the M1, M2 and M3 veins over 400m strike length and 150 vertical meters below the surface. Mineralised veins are within a homogenous ignimbrite sequence (white lithic tuff) and are distinguished by moderate oxidation and malachite (copper oxide) staining.

To date, high-grade mineralisation is defined by 18 drill holes over a 325m strike with a weighted average grade of 2.6gpt Au and 752gpt Ag (13.3gpt AuEq) over 4.7m (downhole width).

New high-grade drill results include:

Section 534745E

CODD-253: 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag (45gpt AuEq) from 67m inc. 7m at 17gpt Au, 4759gpt Ag (85gpt AuEq) from 67m, and 1m at 66gpt Au, 19,381gpt Ag (343gpt AuEq) from 72m

Bonanza silver mineralisation is associated with a banded colloform-crustiform epithermal vein with native silver in drill core samples. True widths are estimated to be 50% to 70% of reported widths.

The hole is 50 vertical meters below hole CODD-188 which returned 4m at 1gpt Au, 67gpt Ag (2gpt AuEq) from 17m (see ASX announcement, 16 December 2021, Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor) showing that grades improve at depth (see Figure 2).

Mineralisation remains open at depth and to the northwest (see Figure 3).

Table 1: Hole CODD-253 gold and silver assay results