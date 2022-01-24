E2 Metals : December 2021 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

Conserrat

The Conserrat project is comprised of one title totalling 8,696Ha and is centered on the same geological trend that is host to AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag). The project contains a recently discovered epithermal vein field that partially outcrops over an area of 25 square kilometers and is exposed within 'erosional windows' through younger volcanic and sediment cover.

Figure 2: Conserrat Project

Prior to E2 commencing work in August 2019, Conserrat had never been drilled or subject to systematic modern exploration. Subsequent exploration by E2 has returned a number of 'blind' discoveries over an area 3 kilometers east to west and 5 kilometers north to south.

A total of 76 holes for 8632m were completed during the reporting period. Hole depths ranged from 42m to 215m and comprised a mix of diamond and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling.