E2 Metals : Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor

Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor
12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
ASX Announcement
Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor
16 December 2021
E2 Metals (E2 or the Company) is pleased to announce further assay results from Malvina
including the first high-grade mineralisation from Malvina Sur.
Highlights
• Ongoing infill and step-out drilling at Malvina continues to deliver high-grade silver and gold
mineralisation including:
CORC-174:
5m at 4.2gpt Au, 1174gpt Ag (20.9gpt AuEq) from 60m, inc.
2m at 9.8gpt Au, 2580gpt Ag (46.7gpt AuEq) from 62m
• Drilling is currently on hold for Christmas but will resume in the first week of January. The
CODD-191:
6m at 2.9gpt Au, 638gpt Ag (12gpt AuEq) from 44m, inc.
3m at 5.5gpt Au, 1087gpt Ag (21gpt AuEq) from 47m
CODD-189:
6.1m at 1gpt Au, 194gpt Ag (3.7gpt AuEq) from 111.9m
• High-grade mineralisation is defined by 14 drill holes over a 325m strike with a weighted
average grade of 2.2gpt Au and 592gpt Ag (10.6gpt AuEq) over 3m (downhole width).
• Scout drilling at Malvina Sur (located on a separate parallel structure 600m south of Malvina)
has returned the first high-grade mineralisation to date at the prospect, including:
CODD-194:
2m at 5.6gpt Au, 119gpt Ag (7.3gpt AuEq) from 69m
•The mineralised structure has been defined over 400m strike and is open to the east and west.
immediate focus will be Andrea Sur where step-out and infill drilling is ongoing.
Commenting on the results, Managing Director Todd Williams states: "We are pleased that Malvina
continues to deliver near surface high-grade mineralisation including some of the highest silver grades to
date within the Conserrat project. The discovery of mineralisation 600m to the south at Malvina Sur
highlights the potential for further mineralised shoots under younger Tertiary basalt cover which is
widespread throughout the project. Importantly, Malvina and Malvina Sur are located 2 kilometres east of
Andrea Sur where recent drilling returned 15m at 16gpt gold and 22gpt silver supporting the Company's
thesis that Conserrat represents a new gold and silver district.
ASX Announcement
Overview
E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).
Figure 1: Conserrat Project
Gold and silver assay results are reported for 21 holes Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond holes totaling 3158 of meters from the Malvina and Malvina Sur prospects (see Figure 2 & Table 1). This includes 9 holes for 1006 meters from surrounding prospects. Drill core samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay. Significant gold and silver assay results are provided in Table 2.
1
ASX Announcement
Table 1: Drill hole collars
Coordinates stated in WGS84 UTM 19S
Prospect
Hole
Method
Easting
Northing
RL
Dip
Azimuth
Depth
(mE)
(mN)
(m)
(°)
(°)
(m)
Emilia
CODD-164
Diamond
535163
4650212
292
-45
217
131
Emilia
CODD-165
Diamond
535108
4650141
293
-45
217
149
Emilia
CODD-167
Diamond
535054
4650069
292
-45
217
125
Malvina
CODD-168
Diamond
534689
4649625
293
-45
20
180
Malvina Sur
CODD-175
Diamond
534129
4649377
295
-45
37
100
Malvina Sur
CODD-176
Diamond
534154
4649427
295
-45
37
100.5
Malvina Sur
CODD-177
Diamond
534331
4649107
300
-45
217
100
Malvina Sur
CODD-179
Diamond
534437
4649244
296
-45
37
100
Malvina Sur
CODD-180
Diamond
534185
4649801
299
-45
20
122
Malvina Sur
CODD-184
Diamond
534810
4649070
297
-45
37
101
Malvina Sur
CODD-185
Diamond
534735
4648970
297
-45
37
101
Malvina Sur
CODD-186
Diamond
534770
4649020
297
-45
37
101
Malvina
CODD-187
Diamond
534766
4649632
295
-65
20
140
Malvina
CODD-188
Diamond
534755
4649732
288
-45
200
101
Malvina
CODD-189
Diamond
534767
4649632
295
-65
20
132.8
Malvina
CODD-191
Diamond
534701
4649671
290
-45
350
116
Malvina
CODD-193
Diamond
534923
4649665
294
-45
200
146
Malvina
CODD-195
Diamond
534291
4649802
292
-60
20
100
Malvina
CODD-197
Diamond
534029
4649941
290
-45
20
86
Malvina
CODD-203
Diamond
534368
4649160
299
-60
37
140
Malvina
CODD-213
Diamond
534687
4649789
286
-45
250
140
Malvina
CODD-216
Diamond
534687
4649786
254
-58
230
130
Malvina
CODD-218
Diamond
534686
4649787
286
-45
200
122
Malvina
CODD-220
Diamond
534695
4649807
286
-60
230
122.4
Emilia
CORC-166
RC
534859
4650520
293
-50
37
93
Emilia
CORC-169
RC
534889
4650560
291
-50
37
90
Malvina
CORC-174
RC
534757
4649666
295
-63
20
83
Malvina
CORC-178
RC
534787
4649625
297
-45
20
80
Malvina Sur
CORC-181
RC
534804
4649672
295
-45
20
90
Malvina
CORC-182
RC
534930
4649566
295
-45
20
80
Malvina Sur
CORC-194
RC
534445
4649137
299
-45
37
100
Uma
CORC-219
RC
535231
4649538
289
-45
20
100
Uma
CORC-221
RC
535192
4649430
291
-45
20
78
Malvina
CORC-222
RC
534968
4649551
295
-45
21
80
Emilia
CORD-170
RC/Diamond
534713
4650496
295
-50
37
140
Emilia
CORD-173
RC/Diamond
534658
4650585
295
-50
37
100
Malvina
CORD-192
RC/Diamond
534855
4649705
294
-65
200
164
2
ASX Announcement
Table 2: Significant gold and silver assay results
Hole ID
From
To
Sample
Au (gpt)
Ag (gpt)
Statement
CODD-168
124
125
34078
1.94
451
1m at 1.9gpt Au, 451gpt Ag from 124m
CORC-174
60
61
42345
0.53
383.86
5m at 4.2gpt Au, 1171gpt Ag from 60m inc.
61
62
42346
0.07
102.49
2m at 9.8gpt Au, 2580gpt Ag from 62m
62
63
42347
8.9
2296.78
63
64
42348
10.7
2862.55
64
65
42349
0.75
209.89
CORC-178
55
56
42409
2.53
587.82
3m at 1gpt Au, 272gpt Ag from 55m
56
57
42410
0.44
174.17
57
58
42411
0.2
53.89
CODD-179
59
60.35
34504
0.25
2.68
1.35m at 0.2gpt Au, 3gpt Ag from 59m
CODD-186
46
48
34793
0.17
46.05
2m at 0.2gpt Au, 46gpt Ag from 46m
CODD-187
103
104
34887
0.06
72.85
2m at 0.04gpt Au, 75gpt Ag from 103m
104
105
34888
0.02
77.41
114
115
34898
1.33
556.02
4m at 1.5gpt Au, 625gpt Ag from 114m
115
117
34899
0.71
393.13
117
118
34901
3.37
1158.97
119
120
34903
0.08
15.03
2m at 0.2gpt Au, 105gpt Ag from 119m
120
121
34904
0.32
195.84
CODD-188
17
18
34935
0.19
106.23
4m at 1gpt Au, 67gpt Ag from 17m
18
19
34936
1.84
107.64
19
20
34937
1.49
25.27
20
21
34938
0.69
27.13
CODD-189
43
45
35011
0.10
30.49
2m at 0.1gpt Au, 30gpt Ag from 43m
111.9
112.9
35061
0.03
70.74
6.1m at 1gpt Au, 194gpt Ag from 111.9
112.9
113.9
35062
2.55
404.93
113.9
114.9
35063
2.93
508.25
114.9
115.9
35064
0.09
48.55
115.9
116.9
35065
0.04
33.98
116.9
118
35066
0.23
105.95
CODD-191
44
45
35109
0.16
83.98
6m at 2.9gpt Au, 638gpt Ag from 44m inc.
45
46
35110
0.37
30.42
3m at 5.5gpt Au, 1087gpt Ag from 47m
46
47
35111
0.53
452.78
47
48
35112
6.95
1252.55
48
49
35113
7.95
1081.18
49
50
35114
1.57
926.81
CORD-192
109
110
35284
0.05
320.7
1m at 0.05gpt Au, 321gpt Ag from 109m
110
111
35285
0.05
336.42
120.1
121.1
35295
1.07
410.12
1m at 1gpt Au, 410gpt Ag from 120.1m
121.1
122.1
35296
0.03
20.39
CODD-193
87
88
35224
0.13
104.69
2m at 0.3gpt Au, 78gpt Ag from 87m
88
89
35226
0.52
51.84
CORC-194
66
67
42805
0.22
19
32m at 0.6gpt Au, 20gpt Ag from 66m inc.
67
68
42806
0.1
5.52
68
69
42807
0.17
5.12
3
ASX Announcement
Hole ID
From
To
Sample
Au (gpt)
Ag (gpt)
Statement
69
70
42808
7.07
169.53
2m at 5.6gpt Au, 119gpt Ag from 69m
70
71
42809
4.18
69.23
71
72
42810
72
73
42811
0.57
35.3
73
74
42812
0.35
19.17
74
75
42813
0.17
2.44
75
76
42814
0.12
17.38
76
77
42815
0.14
9.2
77
78
42816
0.28
23.48
78
79
42817
0.05
3.21
79
80
42818
0.05
0
80
81
42819
0.05
0
81
82
42821
0.12
14.72
82
83
42822
0.24
4.71
83
84
42823
0.24
47.38
84
85
42824
0.23
20.66
85
86
42826
0.26
34.76
86
87
42827
0.28
13.57
87
88
42828
0.28
9.28
88
89
42829
0.42
12.06
89
90
NS
90
91
42831
0.38
2.96
91
92
42832
0.49
2.23
92
93
42833
1.08
62.83
93
94
42834
0.11
6.05
94
95
42835
0.31
10.27
95
96
NS
96
97
42837
0.05
2.03
97
98
42838
0.64
8.89
CODD-195
20
21
42847
0.51
3.19
1m at 0.5gpt Au, 3.19gpt Ag from 20m
CODD-203
86
87
35596
0.08
12.33
8m at 0.3gpt Au, 8gpt Ag from 86m
87
89
35597
0.15
16.63
inc. 1m at 1.05gpt Au, 13gpt Ag from 93m
89
90
35598
0.12
0
90
91.4
35599
0.31
2.85
91.4
93
35601
0.2
4.21
93
94
35602
1.05
13.05
CORC-221
47
48
44369
0.44
47.74
1m at 0.4gpt Au, 47gpt Ag from 47m
CODD-220
3.6m at 0.7gpt Au, 130gpt Ag from 15.4m
15.4
17
36083
1.32
241.2
17
19
36084
0.17
40.2
CORC-222
27
28
44418
0.42
26.81
2m at 0.4gpt Au, 27gpt Ag from 27m
28
29
44419
0.35
27.21
4
