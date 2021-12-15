E2 Metals : Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor

Overview

E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).

Figure 1: Conserrat Project

Gold and silver assay results are reported for 21 holes Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond holes totaling 3158 of meters from the Malvina and Malvina Sur prospects (see Figure 2 & Table 1). This includes 9 holes for 1006 meters from surrounding prospects. Drill core samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay. Significant gold and silver assay results are provided in Table 2.