Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. E2 Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    E2M   AU000000E2M6

E2 METALS LIMITED

(E2M)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E2 Metals : Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

only

Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor

16 December 2021

E2 Metals (E2 or the Company) is pleased to announce further assay results from Malvina

including the first high-grade mineralisation from Malvina Sur.

use

Highlights

Ongoing infill and step-out drilling at Malvina continues to deliver high-grade silver and gold

mineralisation including:

CORC-174:

5m at 4.2gpt Au, 1174gpt Ag (20.9gpt AuEq) from 60m, inc.

personal

2m at 9.8gpt Au, 2580gpt Ag (46.7gpt AuEq) from 62m

Drilling is currently on hold for Christmas but will resume in the first week of January. The

CODD-191:

6m at 2.9gpt Au, 638gpt Ag (12gpt AuEq) from 44m, inc.

3m at 5.5gpt Au, 1087gpt Ag (21gpt AuEq) from 47m

CODD-189:

6.1m at 1gpt Au, 194gpt Ag (3.7gpt AuEq) from 111.9m

High-grade mineralisation is defined by 14 drill holes over a 325m strike with a weighted

average grade of 2.2gpt Au and 592gpt Ag (10.6gpt AuEq) over 3m (downhole width).

Scout drilling at Malvina Sur (located on a separate parallel structure 600m south of Malvina)

has returned the first high-grade mineralisation to date at the prospect, including:

CODD-194:

2m at 5.6gpt Au, 119gpt Ag (7.3gpt AuEq) from 69m

The mineralised structure has been defined over 400m strike and is open to the east and west.

For

immediate focus will be Andrea Sur where step-out and infill drilling is ongoing.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Todd Williams states: "We are pleased that Malvina

continues to deliver near surface high-grade mineralisation including some of the highest silver grades to

date within the Conserrat project. The discovery of mineralisation 600m to the south at Malvina Sur

highlights the potential for further mineralised shoots under younger Tertiary basalt cover which is

widespread throughout the project. Importantly, Malvina and Malvina Sur are located 2 kilometres east of

Andrea Sur where recent drilling returned 15m at 16gpt gold and 22gpt silver supporting the Company's

thesis that Conserrat represents a new gold and silver district.

E2 Metals Limited

Directors / Secretary

Address

ABN: 34 116 865 546

Todd Williams

Level 4, 100 Albert Road

ASX Code: E2M

South Melbourne VIC 3205

Managing Director

P: +61 3 9692 7222

Peter Mullens

Issued Capital

F: +61 3 9077 9233

Chair

E: info@e2metals.com.au

150.5M fully paid

Melanie Leydin

ordinary shares

Non-Executive Director & Secretary

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Overview

E2 is pleased to report gold and silver assay results for the Conserrat gold and silver project (Figure 1) located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. Conserrat is host to a newly recognised and largely concealed epithermal vein field centered 25 kilometers along trend from AngloGold Ashanti's Cerro Vanguardia mine (historical and current reserves 8.9Moz Au, 137Moz Ag).

Figure 1: Conserrat Project

Gold and silver assay results are reported for 21 holes Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond holes totaling 3158 of meters from the Malvina and Malvina Sur prospects (see Figure 2 & Table 1). This includes 9 holes for 1006 meters from surrounding prospects. Drill core samples were submitted to Alex Stewart in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz and analysed for gold and silver via Fire Assay. Significant gold and silver assay results are provided in Table 2.

Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

1

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Table 1: Drill hole collars

Coordinates stated in WGS84 UTM 19S

Prospect

Hole

Method

Easting

Northing

RL

Dip

Azimuth

Depth

(mE)

(mN)

(m)

(°)

(°)

(m)

Emilia

CODD-164

Diamond

535163

4650212

292

-45

217

131

Emilia

CODD-165

Diamond

535108

4650141

293

-45

217

149

Emilia

CODD-167

Diamond

535054

4650069

292

-45

217

125

Malvina

CODD-168

Diamond

534689

4649625

293

-45

20

180

Malvina Sur

CODD-175

Diamond

534129

4649377

295

-45

37

100

Malvina Sur

CODD-176

Diamond

534154

4649427

295

-45

37

100.5

Malvina Sur

CODD-177

Diamond

534331

4649107

300

-45

217

100

Malvina Sur

CODD-179

Diamond

534437

4649244

296

-45

37

100

Malvina Sur

CODD-180

Diamond

534185

4649801

299

-45

20

122

Malvina Sur

CODD-184

Diamond

534810

4649070

297

-45

37

101

Malvina Sur

CODD-185

Diamond

534735

4648970

297

-45

37

101

Malvina Sur

CODD-186

Diamond

534770

4649020

297

-45

37

101

Malvina

CODD-187

Diamond

534766

4649632

295

-65

20

140

Malvina

CODD-188

Diamond

534755

4649732

288

-45

200

101

Malvina

CODD-189

Diamond

534767

4649632

295

-65

20

132.8

Malvina

CODD-191

Diamond

534701

4649671

290

-45

350

116

Malvina

CODD-193

Diamond

534923

4649665

294

-45

200

146

Malvina

CODD-195

Diamond

534291

4649802

292

-60

20

100

Malvina

CODD-197

Diamond

534029

4649941

290

-45

20

86

Malvina

CODD-203

Diamond

534368

4649160

299

-60

37

140

Malvina

CODD-213

Diamond

534687

4649789

286

-45

250

140

Malvina

CODD-216

Diamond

534687

4649786

254

-58

230

130

Malvina

CODD-218

Diamond

534686

4649787

286

-45

200

122

Malvina

CODD-220

Diamond

534695

4649807

286

-60

230

122.4

Emilia

CORC-166

RC

534859

4650520

293

-50

37

93

Emilia

CORC-169

RC

534889

4650560

291

-50

37

90

Malvina

CORC-174

RC

534757

4649666

295

-63

20

83

Malvina

CORC-178

RC

534787

4649625

297

-45

20

80

Malvina Sur

CORC-181

RC

534804

4649672

295

-45

20

90

Malvina

CORC-182

RC

534930

4649566

295

-45

20

80

Malvina Sur

CORC-194

RC

534445

4649137

299

-45

37

100

Uma

CORC-219

RC

535231

4649538

289

-45

20

100

Uma

CORC-221

RC

535192

4649430

291

-45

20

78

Malvina

CORC-222

RC

534968

4649551

295

-45

21

80

Emilia

CORD-170

RC/Diamond

534713

4650496

295

-50

37

140

Emilia

CORD-173

RC/Diamond

534658

4650585

295

-50

37

100

Malvina

CORD-192

RC/Diamond

534855

4649705

294

-65

200

164

Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

2

ASX Announcement

For personal use only

Table 2: Significant gold and silver assay results

Hole ID

From

To

Sample

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Statement

CODD-168

124

125

34078

1.94

451

1m at 1.9gpt Au, 451gpt Ag from 124m

CORC-174

60

61

42345

0.53

383.86

5m at 4.2gpt Au, 1171gpt Ag from 60m inc.

61

62

42346

0.07

102.49

2m at 9.8gpt Au, 2580gpt Ag from 62m

62

63

42347

8.9

2296.78

63

64

42348

10.7

2862.55

64

65

42349

0.75

209.89

CORC-178

55

56

42409

2.53

587.82

3m at 1gpt Au, 272gpt Ag from 55m

56

57

42410

0.44

174.17

57

58

42411

0.2

53.89

CODD-179

59

60.35

34504

0.25

2.68

1.35m at 0.2gpt Au, 3gpt Ag from 59m

CODD-186

46

48

34793

0.17

46.05

2m at 0.2gpt Au, 46gpt Ag from 46m

CODD-187

103

104

34887

0.06

72.85

2m at 0.04gpt Au, 75gpt Ag from 103m

104

105

34888

0.02

77.41

114

115

34898

1.33

556.02

4m at 1.5gpt Au, 625gpt Ag from 114m

115

117

34899

0.71

393.13

117

118

34901

3.37

1158.97

119

120

34903

0.08

15.03

2m at 0.2gpt Au, 105gpt Ag from 119m

120

121

34904

0.32

195.84

CODD-188

17

18

34935

0.19

106.23

4m at 1gpt Au, 67gpt Ag from 17m

18

19

34936

1.84

107.64

19

20

34937

1.49

25.27

20

21

34938

0.69

27.13

CODD-189

43

45

35011

0.10

30.49

2m at 0.1gpt Au, 30gpt Ag from 43m

111.9

112.9

35061

0.03

70.74

6.1m at 1gpt Au, 194gpt Ag from 111.9

112.9

113.9

35062

2.55

404.93

113.9

114.9

35063

2.93

508.25

114.9

115.9

35064

0.09

48.55

115.9

116.9

35065

0.04

33.98

116.9

118

35066

0.23

105.95

CODD-191

44

45

35109

0.16

83.98

6m at 2.9gpt Au, 638gpt Ag from 44m inc.

45

46

35110

0.37

30.42

3m at 5.5gpt Au, 1087gpt Ag from 47m

46

47

35111

0.53

452.78

47

48

35112

6.95

1252.55

48

49

35113

7.95

1081.18

49

50

35114

1.57

926.81

CORD-192

109

110

35284

0.05

320.7

1m at 0.05gpt Au, 321gpt Ag from 109m

110

111

35285

0.05

336.42

120.1

121.1

35295

1.07

410.12

1m at 1gpt Au, 410gpt Ag from 120.1m

121.1

122.1

35296

0.03

20.39

CODD-193

87

88

35224

0.13

104.69

2m at 0.3gpt Au, 78gpt Ag from 87m

88

89

35226

0.52

51.84

CORC-194

66

67

42805

0.22

19

32m at 0.6gpt Au, 20gpt Ag from 66m inc.

67

68

42806

0.1

5.52

68

69

42807

0.17

5.12

Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

3

For personal use only

ASX Announcement

Hole ID

From

To

Sample

Au (gpt)

Ag (gpt)

Statement

69

70

42808

7.07

169.53

2m at 5.6gpt Au, 119gpt Ag from 69m

70

71

42809

4.18

69.23

71

72

42810

72

73

42811

0.57

35.3

73

74

42812

0.35

19.17

74

75

42813

0.17

2.44

75

76

42814

0.12

17.38

76

77

42815

0.14

9.2

77

78

42816

0.28

23.48

78

79

42817

0.05

3.21

79

80

42818

0.05

0

80

81

42819

0.05

0

81

82

42821

0.12

14.72

82

83

42822

0.24

4.71

83

84

42823

0.24

47.38

84

85

42824

0.23

20.66

85

86

42826

0.26

34.76

86

87

42827

0.28

13.57

87

88

42828

0.28

9.28

88

89

42829

0.42

12.06

89

90

NS

90

91

42831

0.38

2.96

91

92

42832

0.49

2.23

92

93

42833

1.08

62.83

93

94

42834

0.11

6.05

94

95

42835

0.31

10.27

95

96

NS

96

97

42837

0.05

2.03

97

98

42838

0.64

8.89

CODD-195

20

21

42847

0.51

3.19

1m at 0.5gpt Au, 3.19gpt Ag from 20m

CODD-203

86

87

35596

0.08

12.33

8m at 0.3gpt Au, 8gpt Ag from 86m

87

89

35597

0.15

16.63

inc. 1m at 1.05gpt Au, 13gpt Ag from 93m

89

90

35598

0.12

0

90

91.4

35599

0.31

2.85

91.4

93

35601

0.2

4.21

93

94

35602

1.05

13.05

CORC-221

47

48

44369

0.44

47.74

1m at 0.4gpt Au, 47gpt Ag from 47m

CODD-220

3.6m at 0.7gpt Au, 130gpt Ag from 15.4m

15.4

17

36083

1.32

241.2

17

19

36084

0.17

40.2

CORC-222

27

28

44418

0.42

26.81

2m at 0.4gpt Au, 27gpt Ag from 27m

28

29

44419

0.35

27.21

Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor E2 Metals Limited www.e2metals.com.au

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

E2 Metals Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about E2 METALS LIMITED
05:59pE2 METALS : Malvina Sur drilling confirms new mineralised corridor
PU
11/22E2 Metals Hits High-Grade Gold, Silver at Andrea Sur Discovery in Argentina
MT
11/21E2 METALS : 16m at 15gpt Au, 22gpt Ag at new Andrea Sur discovery
PU
11/21E2 Metals Announces Discovery of Significant Gold Mineralisation from the First Scout H..
CI
11/01E2 Metals Names Chair; Shares Slip 10%
MT
11/01E2 Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Peter Mullens to Company's New Chair of the ..
CI
11/01E2 Metals Confirms Structural Continuity at Prospect Within Argentinean Gold-Silver Pro..
MT
10/31E2 Metals Chair Steps Down
MT
10/31E2 Metals Limited Announces Further High-Grade Gold and Silver Assay Result At Malvina
CI
10/31E2 Metals Limited Announces Resigns Bradley Evans as Non-Executive Chair
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,20 M -3,73 M -3,73 M
Net cash 2021 11,0 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,6 M 28,9 M 29,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart E2 METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
E2 Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E2 METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Todd Williams Managing Director
Peter James Mullens Chairman
Melanie Jaye Leydin Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E2 METALS LIMITED-53.85%29
BHP GROUP-3.21%147 347
RIO TINTO PLC-11.26%106 061
GLENCORE PLC57.51%63 696
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.53%46 780
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.70%32 995